Imo to Train 100,000 Youths in Software Devt

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Commissioner for Digital Economy and E-Government in Imo State, Dr Chimezie Amadi, has said over 100,000 youths, women and people with disabilities would receive core 21st century skills in software development with the take off of the new Ministry.

Amadi stated this in a chat with journalists in Abuja yesterday.

He said the ministry would train the youths, on blockchain, game development and other technical vocational skills, taking the advantage of the Broadband Penetration in all the local government areas of Imo State.

The ministry, he added, was expected to improve broadband penetration and coverage, Increased e-Government activities, improved digital inclusion and literacy levels.

He said: “The Ministry will pull 100,000 young people from across the local government areas of the state and instil digital skills and competencies into them.

“The Ministry will be an enabler and a one-stop-shop for digital knowledge acquisition for the entire state operation.”

Amadi added that Governor Hope Uzodinma is on the verge of making a giant stride in Imo State with the establishment of the Ministry, describing it as the first in Nigeria and perhaps in West Africa.

He said: “This Ministry will be saddled with the responsibility of making Imo State the digital capital of Nigeria. The Ministry will work as part of Governor’s overall transformation agenda for the state.

“This will be achieved by building smart cities which leverages digital technology to drive governance, innovation and entrepreneurship while promoting value creation and prosperity for all

“The Digital Imo project aims to train 100,000 youth, women and people living with disabilities.

“The Ministry plans to train other Ministries on tech skills for the new Imo state that will run operations on technology and thus, be able to maximise resources for development.”

Amadi, was an Assistant Director at the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has attended several training programmes on 5G.

He has also received training in The Path to Next Generation; Digital Transformation: Unlocking the Potential of IoT; Enabling the Full Value of Wireless Technology: Game Changing Technology For the Digital Age; and Ethics Intelligence, among others.

At the NCC, Amadi worked in various departments which include: Administration , Procurement, South-West Zonal operations where he headed the Enforcement, Licensing and Consumer Affairs Units as well as in Research and Development Department.

He was the head of the Emerging Technologies Research Unit creatures with several publications.

Amadi being a very detailed man, said he had already mapped out what his actions will be in the new Ministry within a year.