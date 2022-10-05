  • Wednesday, 5th October, 2022

UN General Assembly Holds Emergency Session on Ukraine Oct.10

Rest of the World | 3 hours ago


 The UN General Assembly has scheduled an emergency session starting Monday, Oct. 10, to discuss the Russian annexation of four eastern regions in Ukraine.

According to a letter sent by the largest UN body to the 194 member states on Tuesday, there will be a vote on a resolution condemning Moscow’s actions during the deliberations.

 It was unclear whether the vote would take place on Monday or not, considering the potentially high number of speakers.

Russia vetoed a similar draft resolution on Friday in the UN Security Council, the most powerful UN body containing 15 members.

China, India, Brazil and Gabon abstained.

A strong majority was expected to decide in favour of the condemnation in the UN General Assembly vote but the resolution would be judged against two previous outcomes.

In March, the assembly rejected the Russian invasion of Ukraine by a record majority of 141 votes, and following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, 100 member states endorsed a resolution that stressed Ukraine’s territorial integrity.(dpa/NAN)

