Iran Denies Sending Drones to Russia

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has denied that Iran delivered drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict, the Foreign Ministry website reported on Tuesday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers news published on the delivery of (Iran’s) drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict as baseless and does not confirm it,” Kanaani said.

“Since the beginning of the (Ukraine) conflict, we have always announced our principled and clear policy on active impartiality and opposition to war.

“We underlined the necessity of a political resolution to disputes between the two sides, and away from violence,” he said.

Besides, Iran has always reiterated the need for resolving the differences in a peaceful manner through dialogue, he stressed. (Xinhua/NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

“As far as we are concerned, the first obligation we have as governments is to our people and to bring them out of energy poverty and poverty in general and to do this you need energy.

“There is no way you can develop any economy, any society without energy.

“We are talking about coal, we are talking oil and we are talking about gas. At this time we are not discriminating,”said Omar Farouk Ibrahim, secretary general of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation.