  • Wednesday, 5th October, 2022

Iran Denies Sending Drones to Russia

Rest of the World | 4 hours ago

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has denied that Iran delivered drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict, the Foreign Ministry website reported on Tuesday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers news published on the delivery of (Iran’s) drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict as baseless and does not confirm it,” Kanaani said.

“Since the beginning of the (Ukraine) conflict, we have always announced our principled and clear policy on active impartiality and opposition to war.

“We underlined the necessity of a political resolution to disputes between the two sides, and away from violence,” he said.

Besides, Iran has always reiterated the need for resolving the differences in a peaceful manner through dialogue, he stressed. (Xinhua/NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

