LASG to Unveil 30 Year Development Plan for 40m Lagosians by 2050 at Ehingbeti Summit

The Lagos State Government has stated that it would unveil its 30 year development plan for the Lagos population expected to hit 40 million by 2050 at the Ehingbeti Summit scheduled to hold next month.

The Governor, Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Private-Public Partnership pre-Ehingbeti stakeholders’ engagement in Lagos, said the State is projecting the Lagos State to reach over 40 million in 2050, adding that the plan is being developed to cater for the increasing population of Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his Deputy Government, Mr. Kadri Hamzat, said the State cannot stop the influx of people entering the State in droves, hence the need to develop a plan to provide for the increasing future population.

He however, stated that the forum was organised to sensitise key stakeholders on this year’s summit while also seeking inputs of stakeholders in the proposed 30 year Lagos development plan.

“Most of the key infrastructure that has transformed Lagos and pioneering ideas were actually things that came out of previous Summits and it speaks to the quality of the Summit, the people that are involved and how Lagosians actually perceives this Summit,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Lagos Economic Summit Group, Samuel Egube, said the ninth Summit is themed “Charting the paths to sustainable socio-economic growth” and borne out of a strong desire by the Lagos State government to accelerate economic growth and development in Lagos.

On his part, the the Senior Principal, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Mr. Olayinka Majekodunmi, said the Lagos development plan would help accomplish the vision of the State.

Introducing the plan to the audience, he said four strategic dimensions have been prioritised and defined in the Lagos State development plan.

He said the plan would also prioritise 20 focus areas across the four dimensions that would help Lagos achieve the objectives that have been set.

The president, LCCI, Asiwaju Michael Olawale-Cole, reaffirms the Chamber’s commitment to working with Lagos to achieve a better a Lagos for all.

He said the forum reflects the State’s appreciation of the role of private sector to the development and transformation of Lagos