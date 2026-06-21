Police Condemn Kaduna Mob Killing, Arrest Suspects

The Police command in Kaduna State has condemned the mob killing of a woman accused of child theft in Maraban Jos.

The command described the incident as barbaric and a serious violation of the rule of law.

It said the woman was attacked on Sunday by an angry mob over unverified child theft allegations.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Hassan said the Maraban Jos Divisional Police Officer received a distress call around 10:00 a.m.

He said the DPO led officers to the scene, rescued the woman and moved her to the station.

The police spokesman said the action was taken to protect her and allow proper investigations.

However, hundreds of residents later stormed the police station and overpowered officers on duty.

The statement said the mob forcefully removed the woman from custody before killing her.

“The mob subsequently killed the woman and set her body ablaze,” the statement said.

The command condemned the act, describing it as criminal, barbaric and an assault on justice.

It stressed that no person or group had the right to take the law into their hands.

The police confirmed that several suspects had been arrested over the incident.

It added that efforts were ongoing to apprehend other persons involved in the killing.

The command said a comprehensive investigation had begun into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

It assured that anyone found culpable would face prosecution under the law.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, warned against jungle justice and mob violence.

He said the command would not tolerate attacks on police formations and personnel.

Muhammad urged residents to report suspicious activities to security agencies.

He advised the public to allow lawful procedures to determine guilt or innocence.

The commissioner reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and ensuring justice. (NAN)