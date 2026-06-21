INEC Declares APC’s Envuluanza Winner of Nasarawa North Senatorial By-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Halilu Envuluanza, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the Nasarawa North Senatorial District by-election held on Saturday.

Prof. Aminu Ali, the Returning Officer for the election, announced the result on Sunday in Akwanga.

Ali said that Envuluanza polled 45,362 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Labaran Maku of the Labour Party (LP), who secured 12,931 votes.

He added that Mr Emmanuel David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came third with 11,570 votes.

According to the returning officer, the senatorial district has 332,810 registered voters, out of which 80,363 were accredited to vote.

He said that a total of 75,705 valid votes were recorded, while 927 votes were rejected, bringing the total votes cast to 76,632.

“That Halilu Envuluanza of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of valid votes cast, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Ali declared.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the by-election was conducted to fill the vacancy in the Nasarawa North Senatorial District following the death of Sen. Godiya Akwashiki. (NAN)