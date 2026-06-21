NAF Boosts Combat Readiness as 111 Elite Special Forces Operators Complete Training

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has strengthened its operational capabilities with the graduation of 111 personnel from Special Forces Course 13/2026, marking another significant step in its efforts to enhance combat readiness and support ongoing air and joint military operations across the country.

The graduation ceremony, held at the Regiment Training Centre Annex (RTCA) in Bauchi, celebrated the successful completion of an intensive training programme designed to produce highly skilled, mission-focused and combat-ready operators capable of responding effectively to Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

According to the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Kelvin Aneke, attended the event as the Special Guest of Honour and was represented by the Chief of Training, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal AY Dari.

Addressing the graduating personnel, the CAS commended them for successfully completing one of the Service’s most demanding training programmes, describing their achievement as a testament to their resilience, discipline and determination.

He reminded the new Special Forces operators that the effectiveness of any military organisation ultimately depends on the quality and commitment of its personnel.

“The strength of any fighting force lies not only in its equipment but in the quality, discipline and determination of its personnel. You are now part of an elite cadre entrusted with critical responsibilities in safeguarding our nation. Serve with honour, remain mission-focused and let your actions reflect the values of the Nigerian Air Force,” he said.

“Throughout the course, the trainees underwent rigorous physical, mental and tactical conditioning aimed at preparing them for Special Forces missions in complex and demanding operational environments. The programme was structured to build leadership capacity, strengthen teamwork, improve adaptability and enhance mission effectiveness in support of both air and joint operations,” the statement revealed.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commandant of the Regiment Training Centre Annex, Squadron Leader EL Akpan, expressed gratitude to the Chief of the Air Staff for his continued support for Special Forces training and capacity development.

He reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to producing resilient, competent and mission-ready operators capable of undertaking specialised assignments across diverse operational theatres.

“A major highlight of the ceremony was a series of tactical demonstrations by the graduating personnel. The displays, which included obstacle-crossing drills, commando self-defence techniques and air assault operations, offered a vivid demonstration of the skills, operational competence, physical endurance and teamwork acquired during the course.

“The event was attended by several senior military officers, including the Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command, Air Vice Marshal AG Kehinde, and the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, Air Vice Marshal A Idris, who was represented by the Commander, 251 Base Services Group, Air Commodore Y Bashir. Also present were the Director of Regiment, Air Commodore Olayera, representatives of sister services, personnel from other security agencies and invited guests,” Ejodame said.

He stressed that the graduation of the 111 Special Forces operators underscores the Nigerian Air Force’s sustained investment in human capacity development and operational excellence.

“It also reinforces the Service’s commitment to building a highly professional, motivated and combat-ready force capable of delivering decisive air power effects in collaboration with ground forces.

“As the Nigerian Air Force continues to expand its elite operational capabilities through specialised training, it remains focused on protecting lives and property, safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and contributing to lasting peace, security and stability across the country,” Ejodame concluded.