Lagos Task Force Impounds 278 Motorcycles on Restricted Routes

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) says it impounded 278 commercial motorcycles during a weeklong crackdown on operators violating the state’s ban on Okada operations.

The Task Force Chairman, CSP Adetayo Akerele, disclosed this in a statement signed by the agency’s spokesperson, Mr Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, on Sunday in Lagos.

Akerele said the operation was carried out in line with the Lagos State Government’s directive prohibiting commercial motorcycles from operating on highways and other restricted routes.

He said the restriction was stipulated in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

According to him, the exercise aims to strengthen security, protect lives and property, and prevent criminal activities across the state.

The chairman said the operation aligned with the renewed commitment of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Fatai Tijani, to sustain security and public order.

Akerele said the weeklong enforcement exercise followed an earlier clampdown conducted weeks ago.

He stressed that the agency was determined to sustain pressure on violators of traffic, environmental and security laws.

The chairman said the operation covered several locations, including Ikorodu, Agric Bus Stop, Festac First Gate, Mazamaza, Iyana School and Iyana-Iba.

Other areas covered were Idimu Road, Egbeda, Kola Bus Stop, Iyana Ipaja, Ikotun Roundabout, Ajaiye in Ojokoro and Berger Bus Stop.

The Task Force boss said several commercial motorcycle operators were arrested while illegally plying highways and restricted routes.

“Some were found using motorcycles to transport illicit substances and hazardous items such as petroleum products and gas.

“Others were conveying school children and toddlers in unsafe conditions on major roads,” he said.

Akerele noted that the operation restored sanity and improved compliance in the affected areas.

He added that all impounded motorcycles would be processed for forfeiture to the state through the courts.

He stated that the action was in accordance with the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

The chairman reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to sustain the enforcement until full compliance was achieved.

“We will not be cowed or fold our arms and allow people of criminal intent to overrun Lagos or surrender to their illegalities,” Akerele said. (NAN)