2023: We’re Fully Ready for Campaigns, Says Labour Party Chairman

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja



The National Chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure, declared yesterday that the party was ready to begin campaigns for the 2023 general election and assured the people that the party was going to run a people-oriented government.

This is as he called on ruling party to demilitarise the political atmosphere to provide a level playing ground for all parties.

His position was contained in statement by Abure in Abuja on the party’s preparedness for the campaigns that would kick off today, Wednesday, in line with the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) guidelines.

Abure, who commended the chairman of INEC, Prof. Mamood Yakubu, for the reform at the commission, described the INEC boss as an imperial umpire, who has refused to use his office against the wish of the electorate.

“As a political party, we promised Nigerians that the party would run an issue-based campaign. We have also put our house in order, and we will be coming up with a formidable team that will run the campaign and that will deliver power to the real owners, the people.

“The Labour Party will continue to maintain that when we form government in 2023. The party will hold our presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and other candidates contesting on the platform of the party accountable if they renege on the social contract entered with the people.

“It is a fact that the popularity and influence of Labour Party recently has been astonishing wherein it has witnessed exponential and geometric growth across the states, the fear factor being expressed by the other political parties, which has pushed them into resorting to obstructing and in some cases, manhandling of otherwise, Labour Party supporters, who have been embarking on peaceful rallies, is a threat to our democracy.

“We seize this opportunity to call on the incumbent political office holders to ensure that political terrain is demilitarised and level playing ground provided for all political activities. This will ensure that the choice of the people, who represents them at whatever level is respected,” he said.