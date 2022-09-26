2023: Catholic Knights Task Nigerians on Electing Credible Leaders





The Knight of Saint John International has urged Nigerians to shun ethnicity and elect leaders with capacity to deliver the nation from poverty and economic crisis in 2023.

The Supreme Subordinate President of the Knights, Maj.Gen. Remy Uche made the call during their Thanksgiving service, held at St Pope John Paul II Parish, Papal Ground, Kubwa Abuja.

“Nigerians should shun ethnicity but elect leaders with capacity to deliver the nation from poverty and economic losses.

“I urge Nigerians to try and reclaim their country by voting against ethnic, tribal and religious sentiments.

“It is the quality and capacity we want in the general elections, if we do not get it right now, it may cost longer than we expect,” he said.

Uche advised the electorates to examine candidate before throwing their weight behind them.

He also tasked the electoral body and security operatives to ensure free, fair and credible polls.

“Let’s those saddled with responsibility to ensure free, fair and credible poll next year do the right thing, for Nigerians to chose competent, reliable persons who have the capacity to deliver dividends of democracy to all Nigerians,” Uche added.

The Abuja Grand Commandery of the Knights, Brig. Gen. Bona Ugwuja said the group would sustain its mandate which centered on charity, civic responsibility and love for one another.

He advised the federal government to secure the country as it marks another independence anniversary.

“We want free and fair elections, people should be allowed to bare their minds in their votes.

“People should vote wisely, they should xray the candidates properly and make the right choices

” There should be no rigging of elections to avoid chaos, the youths should shun electoral violence, vote buying and selling,” he said.

He said the group would sustain its mandate and ensure members live as Christ did, very principled, charitable and law abiding.

Past Supreme Subordinate, Ladies Auxiliary, Georgy Onyeziligbo, urged women and youth to remain good models in the society.

She urged them to exhibit peaceful conduct for a better society as they were always the worse hit in any crisis.

In his Homily, Rev. Fr. Primus Okon who preached on “Dangers of Comfort”, admonished the well to do in the society including politicians to have fear of God and fulfill their promises when voted into office.

The clergyman also advised the needy to venture into small scale businesses to cater for their daily needs.

“We should not be too comfortable not to notice wrong things in the society nor fail to help a neighbour in need.

“Let us shun insensitivity, corruption and greed”, he said.