Obi’s Supporters Stage Rally in Abuja

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Hundred of supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday staged a rally at Unity Fountain, Abuja, from where they moved in procession to other parts of Central Area in the nation’s capital city.

The Abuja rally is one among recent ones held in other parts of the country by supporters of Peter Obi to express their resolve not only to express their displeasure with the state of the nation but to take the country back from the two major political parties in the country.

Speaking with THISDAY at the venue, a leader of one of the support groups from the Karu/Jikwoyi axis, (a major voting bloc in the FCT) Mr. Chigozie Maduakor described the march as an expression of “frustration and disenchantment” among Nigerians who were yearning for a change in governance.

He said: “We have to try something new. Since 1999 till date, the existing system has failed the people. The same frustrated Nigerians have taken it upon themselves to right these wrong.

“You are a living witness and you can see from their faces how angry and disenchanted Nigerians from across all regions are. The level of poverty keeps increasing, yet the government has not shown any serious level of commitment.

On his part, Bassey Adayi, who is also a member of the group, said Nigerians had numerous reasons to support Peter Obi’s election in 2023 and that the reasons were not just for the benefit of the party but for the entire people of Nigeria irrespective of tribal or religious differences.

More details later…