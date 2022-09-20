  • Tuesday, 20th September, 2022

Kano Chinese Community Condemns Killing of Ummita

Nigeria | 58 seconds ago

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano Chinese community, under the aegis of Chinese Business Community Association of Nigeria, has condemned the killing of one indigene of the state, Ummukulthum Buhari, allegedly by Chinese national, her lover, Geng Quanrong.

The community, under the leadership of its leader,  Mike Zang, condemned the killing.

In a statement by Personal Assistant to  Zang, Guang Lee Zhang, yesterday, the community described the alleged killing as “a criminal act that should be allowed to be professionally handled by relevant security agencies.”

According to their statement, “the Chinese community in Kano is fully in support of the law taking its proper course.”

The community also expressed appreciation over hospitality extended to its members in the state, stressing that “ Chinese nationals will continue law abiding, friendly and contribute to the development of Kano.

“They then condoled with the family of the deceased, Ummukulthum Buhari,” said the statement.

Quanrong is cooling his feet at the Kano State Police Command for allegedly killing late Ummukulthum, popularly known as Ummita, with a knife inside her family house in Kano on Saturday night.

