2023: Kwankwaso in Warri, Solicits Support for Nesiama’s Senate Bid

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, weekend, stormed Warri, Delta State, to solicit support for Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (Rtd), the party’s Delta South Senatorial candidate.



Kwankwaso, who used the opportunity of his visit to commission Delta South Senatorial candidate’s campaign office in Warri, said the official campaign was yet to kick-off but expressed satisfaction with the popularity of Nesiama as well as the party as attested to by the large turnout of party faithful and supporters that received him at the oil rich city.



Kwankwaso and his entourage were earlier received by Nesiama and other party faithful at the Osubi Airstrip in Okpe Local Government Area after his flight touched down at Osubi airport.



Before Kwankwaso’s arrival, hundreds of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), had dumped their parties for NNPP during a “Hope Walk” organised as part of the activities lined up for Kwankwaso and commissioning of the Delta South Senatorial office of Commodore Nesiama.



The decampees said they were tired of failed promises and that their former parties were not carrying them along in the scheme of things.”

Nesiama urged the electorate especially, the people of Delta South to collect their Personal Voter Cards, noting that it is the only way they could elect candidates of their choice.



“The movement this morning (yesterday) was to sensitise the people about the need for them, having registered to pick up their PVC’s because without the PVC’s, they cannot vote. We are just encouraging them to pick their PVCs with same zeal they used for registration during the last exercise,” he said.

While noting that the forthcoming election is not a “do-or -die” contest, Nesiama said, “The peoples interest is now rekindled by the presence of people like us in the race and that does not call for do-or-die.



“Today (yesterday), the people of Delta South have moved out to show that they love the commodore of hope. That they love the New Nigerian People’s Party coming with new possibilities for them. That’s the joyful thing.

“I am elated. I am overwhelmed. And I thank God for that opportunity and for the impetus to do more. It’s obvious with with the turn out of people that nobody was rented. Nobody was bought. People came out en mass to support this movement,” he added.