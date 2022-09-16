Binance Charity Partners Women in Tech on Blockchain Courses

Emma Okonji

Binance Charity, the philanthropic arm of Binance, in collaboration with Women in Tech, has announced a global partnership to provide blockchain educational courses to 2,800 women from vulnerable communities across Africa and Brazil.

Binance Charity is donating $250,000 for a six-month pilot project to empower women with the knowledge and skills to thrive in a Web3 future, with the first courses taking place in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, and Cape Town, South Africa, in October, this year.

Further programmes will be rolled out across Nigeria, Zambia, Senegal, Morocco, Burundi, Kenya, Ghana, and Ivory Coast.

VP of Binance and Head of Binance Charity, Helen Hai, who disclosed this in a statement, said: “The size of the global blockchain market is expected to grow from $4.93 billion in 2021 to more than $200 billion by 2028. Yet, for the past four decades the gender gap in tech has widened, with only one woman in every five people working in the industry today. Providing professional training to the massive career opportunities set to open within the blockchain industry for women, is a shared goal of Binance and Women in Tech.”

According to Hai, “Binance believes the future of crypto should be built by all, not the few so we’re creating certified courses and removing financial barriers for women, especially those from vulnerable communities, to study and train. It is important to us at Binance and Women-in-Tech that quality blockchain education, innovation, and research opportunities are within everyone’s reach.”

Courses will be offered in classes of 25 to young women aged 15-25 by qualified trainers in person, online, or as a hybrid. The Web3 courses will be designed by Binance Academy and adapted to meet local context. Courses will include:

Blockchain fundamentals, Crypto fundamentals, Decentralization, Web3 and the Metaverse

Founder and CEO Women in Tech, Ayumi Moore Aoki, said: “We believe that education can truly transform lives.