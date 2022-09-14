  • Wednesday, 14th September, 2022

More Casualties Recorded from Monkey Pox, Measles, Lassa Fever, Says FG

Nigeria | 53 seconds ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Federal government has expressed worry over rising cases of Monkey pox, Measles and Lassa fever in the country.

While giving update on the epidemiological situation in Nigeria at a briefing organised by the Federal Ministry of Health, the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Ifedayo Adetifa, said that Nigeria have so far recorded 815 suspected cases of Monkey pox with 318 confirmed cases, and seven deaths this year.

He said the country has witnessed 909 confirmed cases and 170 deaths of Lassa fever as at week 34, from 25 states and 101 LGAs. Of all confirmed cases, 70 per cent are from Ondo, Edo and Bauchi States.

Giving update on COVID-19, the NCDC boss said Nigeria had recorded 5,547,250 samples tested, 264,802 confirmed cases, 257,880 discharged cases and unfortunately 3,155 deaths.

He said the virus is still circulating, adding that the people must continue to adhere to all measures to prevent transmission, while strengthening our capacity to respond across states.

The DG said stated that just as the impacts of COVID-19 continue to be felt across several other areas including the increase in the risk of measles and probable increase in yellow fever outbreaks due to delayed planned vaccination campaigns

He said: “There have been 18,577 confirmed cases, and 190 deaths as at week 35 in 36 states & FCT and there are 40 LGAs with active outbreak”.

With regards to infection, prevention and control, he said that NCDC will continue to train IPC focal persons, and develop IPC guidelines.

He said that laboratory activities have continued and are being strengthened in areas of sample collection, and genomic sequencing.

“We recently held a meeting with key partner support, establishing areas of monkeypox research priorities including understanding animal reservoirs, population exposure, and genomics of transmission chains,” he said.

On Lassa fever, NCDC said that there have been 18,577 confirmed cases, and 190 deaths as at week 35 in 36 states and  Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and there are 40 LGAs with active outbreak.

