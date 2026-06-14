 Abiodun Declares Ogun on High Alert Over Rising Insecurity

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has declared that his administration is on high alert against rising security threats across the country and unveiled plans to deploy technology-driven solutions to strengthen the state’s security architecture and protect lives and property.

Governor Abiodun made the declaration during the All Progressives Congress (APC) strategic meeting held at the Presidential Lodge, Ibara, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Describing the growing menace of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping across the country as deeply concerning, the governor assured residents that his administration would take proactive steps to prevent criminal elements from gaining a foothold in the state.

“We are rising to the occasion of insecurity by deploying technology to safeguard the lives of our people. We will not wait for anyone to come and attack us,” Abiodun said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring residents’ safety through strategic investments in security infrastructure, enhanced collaboration with security agencies, and sustained community engagement.

“As a government, we reaffirm our commitment to the protection of lives and property across Ogun State. Through strategic investments in security infrastructure, collaboration with security agencies and community engagement, we remain committed to maintaining Ogun State as a secure, peaceful and investment-friendly destination,” he stated.

The governor said special attention was being paid to the security of schools and educational institutions, noting that children represented the state’s future and must be adequately protected.

According to him, the government has intensified security measures around schools through increased surveillance, deployment of security personnel to strategic locations, stronger inter-agency collaboration, and the deployment of modern technology to monitor vulnerable areas.

He said the interventions were aimed at deterring criminal activity and ensuring that educational institutions remain safe and conducive to learning.

Governor Abiodun also disclosed that while his administration had made significant investments in infrastructure development, greater emphasis would now be placed on human capital development and social intervention programmes designed to cushion the effects of prevailing economic challenges on residents.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to improving the welfare of the people and ensuring that the dividends of democracy were felt across all segments of society.

He also commended members of the APC in Ogun State for conducting peaceful and crisis-free primary elections, describing the exercise as a demonstration of political maturity, unity and discipline.

“Our primary was inclusive, transparent and fair. We sat down, discussed and chose our candidates without rancour. Though many contested, only one person could emerge. Those who stepped down for others are the unsung heroes of this process,” he said.

Earlier, Ogun State APC Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, commended party members for their exemplary conduct during and after the primaries, noting that the strategic meeting was convened to strengthen preparations and mobilisation efforts ahead of the 2027 general election.