Nigeria’s Youth Explosion: Harnessing the Demographic Dividend

Nigeria’s rapidly expanding youth population offers immense economic potential, but unlocking the demographic dividend will require urgent investments in education, skills, healthcare, jobs and inclusive policies that empower young people, writes Michael Olugbode

For a country blessed with one of the largest youth populations in the world, Nigeria’s demographic reality presents both an extraordinary opportunity and a defining challenge. The millions of young Nigerians entering adulthood every year represent a vast pool of creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship and human capital capable of reshaping the nation’s economic future. Yet, without deliberate and sustained investments, the same population advantage could become a source of unemployment, insecurity and social pressure.

With an estimated population of more than 238 million people, Nigeria remains Africa’s most populous nation and the sixth most populous country globally. But beyond the sheer size of its population lies an even more significant reality: approximately 70 per cent of Nigerians are below the age of 30, making the country one of the youngest nations on earth.

This demographic structure places Nigeria at a historic crossroads. The country can either transform its youthful population into a productive workforce capable of driving economic growth, technological advancement and social transformation, or risk losing a generational opportunity through inadequate planning, limited opportunities and weak investments in human capital.

This was the dominant message at the 2026 World Population Day commemoration held in Abuja, where government officials, lawmakers, the National Population Commission (NPC), United Nations agencies, development partners, traditional rulers, civil society organisations and young Nigerians gathered to examine how the country can realise the hopes and aspirations of its growing youth population.

The theme of the event, “Realising the Hopes and Aspirations of Young People — Today and for the Future,” provided the platform for stakeholders to confront one of Nigeria’s most important development questions: how can the country convert its population advantage into a genuine demographic dividend?

The answer, stakeholders agreed, lies not in numbers alone, but in the quality of investments made in the people behind those numbers.

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Dr. Aminu Yusuf, captured the challenge in his address, stressing that population must be understood beyond statistics.

“Population is not simply about numbers. Behind every statistic is a person. Behind every demographic trend are families, communities, aspirations, challenges, and opportunities,” he said.

According to him, population realities influence virtually every aspect of national development — from the number of schools and hospitals required to the demand for jobs, housing, infrastructure, social protection and other essential services.

For Nigeria, therefore, understanding its population is the foundation for planning its future.

Nigeria’s youthful population remains one of its greatest national assets. Across the country as young people are driving innovation, building businesses, developing technologies, advancing creative industries and contributing to social change.

The NPC Chairman noted that the size of Nigeria’s youth population presents enormous opportunities for productivity, entrepreneurship, technological advancement and economic transformation.

However, he warned that a youthful population does not automatically translate into prosperity.

“A demographic dividend is not created by numbers alone,” Yusuf said. “It is created when a country makes the right investments and establishes the right policies to ensure that its growing working-age population is healthy, educated, skilled, productive and economically engaged.”

The challenge before Nigeria, he explained, is not whether the country has a young population. It does.

The challenge is whether the nation can provide the education, healthcare, skills, jobs and opportunities required to enable young people to fulfil their potential.

Without those investments, he warned, the same youthful population that could become an engine of growth could also deepen unemployment, insecurity and social pressures.

The demographic debate also brought renewed attention to Nigeria’s population data challenges.

For almost two decades, Nigeria has operated without a recent national population census. The last census was conducted in 2006, leaving planners largely dependent on projections to make decisions affecting millions of citizens.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Identity and Population, Senator Victor Umeh, described the situation as unacceptable and announced plans by the National Assembly to push for a constitutional amendment that would make national census mandatory every 10 years.

Umeh argued that population counts, which determine resource allocation, infrastructure development and social welfare planning, should enjoy the same constitutional protection as elections.

“There is no way you can plan for your people if you don’t know how many they are. You cannot plan for anybody — whether children, young people, middle-aged or the elderly — without accurate numbers. Every segment of the population has special needs, and the government must know their distribution to ensure precise resource allocation,” he said.

He assured the NPC that his committee would champion a bill to institutionalise a 10-year census cycle when the National Assembly resumes.

He noted that while elections for political offices are constitutionally guaranteed at fixed intervals, population censuses that guide development planning have remained vulnerable to administrative decisions and funding challenges.

To prevent future delays, Umeh disclosed plans for a dedicated “Sinking Fund” that would ensure resources are automatically accumulated over a 10-year period for census implementation.

“When the time comes, we will not be cap-in-hand begging donor agencies for money. Nigeria should be able to provide money to count its citizens and know who they are,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of modernising Nigeria’s civil registration system, noting that the Senate had passed the repeal and re-enactment of the Births and Deaths Compulsory Registration Act, which seeks to create a technology-driven framework for real-time capture of births, deaths and marriages.

The NPC Chairman had earlier called on lawmakers to ensure that census becomes a constitutional obligation, drawing a direct comparison with the country’s electoral system.

“The last national census was conducted in 2006, and that is largely because the exercise is not constitutionally legislated,” Yusuf said.

“Just like INEC, we know that every four years there must be an election. No government has ever said there will be no election after four years.”

Beyond census reform, the World Population Day event placed strong emphasis on investing in young Nigerians as the pathway to unlocking the demographic dividend.

Presenting the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres’s speech, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Mohamed Malick Fall, described young Nigerians as one of the country’s most powerful resources.

The UN message noted that Nigeria has one of the youngest populations on earth, with 31.8 per cent of the population — approximately 73 million people — aged between 10 and 24 years.

It stated that young Nigerians are inheriting a world facing insecurity, inequality, climate change, economic disruption and rapid technological transformation, but are responding with innovation, resilience and leadership.

“Their aspirations, their energy, and their capacity for leadership are the most powerful resources this country possesses,” the message stated.

The UN, however, warned that inequality continues to prevent many young Nigerians from achieving their dreams, particularly girls, rural communities, displaced persons and those with limited access to education.

It noted that one in three women aged 20 to 24 was married before the age of 18, while adolescent birth rates remain significantly higher among women with limited education.

“The gap between aspiration and reality is not inevitable; it is a product of inequality, and inequality can be changed,” the UN stated.

The organisation stressed that closing these gaps was not charity but a necessity for sustainable national development.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, described Nigeria’s youthful population as a major advantage that could accelerate economic growth, innovation and sustainable development.

“Nigeria is blessed with one of the largest youth populations in the world. This presents us with an extraordinary opportunity to harness a demographic dividend that can accelerate economic growth, innovation and sustainable development,” she said.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) also stressed that Nigeria’s demographic dividend depends on sustained investment in young people’s health, education, skills and employment.

UNFPA Executive Director, Ms. Diene Keita, whose message was delivered by UNFPA Nigeria Representative Dr. Zubaida Abubakar, noted that young Nigerians aged 10 to 24 years account for nearly one-third of the country’s population.

“Realising the demographic dividends requires sustained investment in their health, education, skills, decent work and meaningful participation,” she said.

Stakeholders also highlighted the importance of youth participation in governance and development planning.

Fifteen-year-old Miss Ivanna Itoandon of Education as a Vaccine (EVA), challenged policymakers to ensure that young people are included in discussions about their future.

Representing the Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Anthony Chukwuka, said empowering young Nigerians with relevant skills and opportunities had become an economic necessity.

The Emir of Shonga, His Royal Highness Dr. Haliru Ndanusa Yahaya, urged government institutions to work closely with traditional leaders to ensure development messages reach communities.

The monarch particularly emphasised the importance of educating girls.

Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN), Dr. Abubakar Okai, stressed that credible population data remained essential for effective planning.

“Nigeria must invest in young people, urgently modernise population data systems, and ensure the need for a credible national census. Reliable data is essential for planning health, education, infrastructure and equitable resource allocation,” he said.

Representing the Minister of Women Affairs, Ajia Amina Danjuma argued that population should no longer be viewed merely as statistics but as human potential.

Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr. Salma Ibrahim Anas, said young people must be treated as partners in development rather than beneficiaries of programmes.

“Young people play a critical part. We are not programming for them, but they are partners in the initiation of our programmes and projects that will impact positively on their lives,” she said.

Closing the event, Director-General of the National Population Commission, Abuh Muhammad, urged stakeholders to sustain investment in young Nigerians beyond annual commemorations.

“Young people must remain central to our developmental life. The aspirations of young Nigerians will not be realised through speeches or one-day commemorations. It requires sustained investment in education, skills, health, employment, innovation, gender equality, digital inclusion and the protection of rights,” he said.

As Nigeria navigates the opportunities and challenges of its rapidly expanding population, the message from the 2026 World Population Day commemoration was that the country’s future will not be determined by the size of its population alone, but by the quality of investments made in its people.

Nigeria’s demographic advantage remains enormous. But turning that advantage into prosperity will require accurate data, visionary policies and sustained commitment to ensuring that every young Nigerian has the opportunity to learn, work, innovate and contribute to building the future. Hopefully we will not squander this great resource of our youthful population.