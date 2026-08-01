St. Ange to X-Ray Global Tourism at Clevenard Open Project 2026

Charles Ajunwa

Seychelles’ Ambassador at Large and former Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Alain St. Ange, will present a keynote address titled, ‘Tourism as a Global Catalyst: Transforming Economies, Cultures, and Communities’ at the Clevenard Open Project 2026.

The event which starts from August 27-30, at the Palacio de Congresos Alicante, Spain, will bring together authors, educators, and industry figures during the Global Authors’ Recognition and Education Summit.

According to the organisers, St. Ange’s address will examine an important question in an industry often driven by growth targets: what does tourism actually leave behind for the communities that host it? Drawing on decades of work in destination branding, sustainable development, and cultural diplomacy, he will explore how travel can support economic growth while protecting the cultures and environments that make destinations worth visiting.

They said his career offers a substantial record to draw from. “Clevenard is honoured to announce that Alain St. Ange, one of the world’s most influential tourism leaders, former Seychelles government minister, author, global consultant, and political leader, will be a distinguished keynote speaker at the Clevenard Open Project 2026.

“Drawing on decades of international leadership in tourism, destination branding, sustainable development, and cultural diplomacy, he will share valuable insights on how tourism can drive economic growth, strengthen cultural preservation, foster international collaboration, and create lasting opportunities for communities worldwide.

“As the architect of the Vanilla Islands initiative, St. Ange helped connect several Indian Ocean nations under a shared tourism strategy, a model that continues to inform regional cooperation elsewhere. His experience as a government minister, author, consultant, and political leader gives his analysis a rare breadth, spanning policy design, private-sector practice, and the day-to-day realities of managing a destination.

“Rather than framing tourism solely as an economic engine, St. Ange approaches it as a tool that carries both opportunity and responsibility. His session will consider how international collaboration and sustainable planning can create lasting value for local communities, and how cultural preservation and commercial success can reinforce one another rather than compete.”

According to the organisers, “attendees at the summit can expect a discussion grounded in practical experience, aimed at governments, tourism boards, businesses, and emerging leaders who are weighing how their own decisions shape the places they promote.”

Clevenard is an organisation dedicated to recognising authors, advancing education, and connecting professionals across creative and cultural sectors. Through its events and programmes, including the Clevenard Open Project, it creates platforms for dialogue, learning, and collaboration among writers, educators, and industry leaders from around the world.