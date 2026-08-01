Weststar Introduces New Mercedes-Benz Atego to Nigerian Market

Bennett Oghifo

W

eststar Associates Limited, the Authorised General Distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, has announced the introduction of the new Mercedes-Benz Atego 1726, reinforcing its commitment to providing dependable, efficient and innovative commercial vehicle solutions tailored to the evolving needs of Nigerian businesses. The arrival of the new Atego marks an important milestone in the continued expansion of Weststar’s commercial vehicle portfolio. Replacing the Atego 1725, which has earned a strong reputation among fleet operators across the country, the Atego 1726 represents a genuine evolution of the model.

Combining improved engineering, enhanced drivetrain technology and greater operational efficiency, the latest Atego has been developed to meet the growing demands of transport and logistics businesses operating in increasingly competitive and challenging environments. Designed to deliver exceptional versatility, productivity and reliability, the Atego 1726 has been engineered to support businesses where vehicle uptime, operating efficiency and total cost of ownership are critical to success. The truck provides operators with a dependable solution that handles demanding commercial applications while maintaining the renowned quality, durability, and safety associated with the Mercedes-Benz brand.

The Atego 1726 is powered by the proven OM 926 six-cylinder, 7.2-litre diesel engine, producing 256 horsepower and 900 Nm of torque. This robust powertrain delivers the strength required for demanding cargo operations while ensuring smooth and efficient performance under varying road and load conditions. Further strengthening its capabilities, the Atego can be equipped with Mercedes-Benz’s High-Performance Engine Brake, a three-stage braking system capable of delivering up to 300 kW of braking power. This feature significantly enhances vehicle control, particularly when operating on challenging terrains or carrying heavy loads, while reducing wear on the service brakes and lowering long-term maintenance costs. The Atego 1726 is built on a highly adaptable chassis platform, offering exceptional flexibility for a wide variety of body configurations. Its chassis-cab design enables operators to customise the vehicle for multiple business applications, making it an ideal choice for distribution and FMCG logistics, beverage transportation, refrigerated haulage, municipal and waste management services, construction operations, oil and gas logistics, haulage, crane operations and specialised tipper applications. This versatility allows operators across multiple industries to maximise fleet utilisation while benefiting from a single dependable vehicle platform. With a Gross Vehicle Weight of 17.1 tonnes, the Atego.

Mercedes-Benz Atego 1726 has been engineered to transport substantial payloads while maintaining excellent stability, handling and ride comfort. Its durable suspension system, featuring proven parabolic springs on both the front and rear axles, further reinforces the vehicle’s reputation for strength and longevity in demanding operating conditions commonly encountered across Nigeria.

Beyond its technical capabilities, the Atego continues Mercedes-Benz’s long-standing philosophy of delivering vehicles that combine driver comfort with operational efficiency. Customers can select from a range of available cockpit configurations, including the Classic, Comfort and Standard variants, allowing businesses to tailor the truck to their operational requirements while providing drivers with an ergonomic working environment designed for extended hours on the road.

Speaking on the introduction of the new Atego 1726, Mr. Umoh Ekanem, Head of Commercial Vehicles at Weststar Associates Limited, said: “The introduction of the new Mercedes-Benz Atego 1726 demonstrates our continued commitment to providing Nigerian businesses with commercial vehicles that deliver outstanding reliability, efficiency and performance. Our customers operate in demanding environments where every delivery and every hour of uptime matters. The Atego has long been recognised as a dependable workhorse, and this latest model builds on that legacy by offering improved technology, greater versatility and enhanced productivity. We are confident it will continue to support businesses across multiple sectors while delivering the

premium quality and durability that customers expect from Mercedes-Benz.”

The Atego has earned global recognition as one of Mercedes-Benz’s most versatile medium-duty trucks, offering operators a dependable balance of strength, efficiency and flexibility across diverse transport applications. The Atego 1726 continues this legacy, providing fleet owners with a vehicle capable of adapting to changing business needs while helping improve operational performance and reduce lifetime ownership costs. Weststar continues to support comprehensive After-sales through its nationwide network, ensuring customers benefit from genuine parts availability, expert technical service and professional fleet support throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle. The Atego 1726 is now available across Weststar and its Authorised Commercial Vehicle Dealership network nationwide.