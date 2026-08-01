EQUIP AUTO Côte d’Ivoire to Stimulate Regional Trade

Bennett Oghifo

Over 150 exhibitors and brands covering the entire value chain of the auto industry will gather at the Abidjan Exhibition Centre in Cote d’Ivoire from 26 to 28 November 2026 for the maiden edition of EQUIP AUTO Côte d’Ivoire.

The announcement was made at a press conference held on Wednesday at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos by Mr. Luc Azilinon, President of Interlinks Auto and MIWA AFRICA SARL.

The event was convened by Mr. Akin Akinbola, Managing Director/CEO of Promosalons Nigeria, Cameroon and Gabon, representing the organizers of EQUIP AUTO Côte d’Ivoire for Nigeria and Cameroon

EQUIP AUTO Côte d’Ivoire comes as a collaboration between EQUIP AUTO Paris and MIWA AFRICA SARL marks the show’s expansion into sub-Saharan Africa.

Azilinon told journalists at the press conference that the show will combine exhibition, thematic workshops, conferences, B2B2C meetings, demonstrations and live vehicle testing and will host about 10,000 professionals, visitors and the general public across all mobility and vehicle segments over a three-day period.

In alignment with regional realities and dynamics, EQUIP AUTO Côte d’Ivoire will cover passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and industrial vehicles, transport, aftermarket, agriculture, and public works, he said.

He further said exhibitors are expected from across Germany, France, Turkiye, Italy, Algeria, Nigeria, Cameroon, India, China, South Korea, and Japan.

Azilinon said the ambition is to position EQUIP AUTO Côte d’Ivoire as the leading platform for developing business in West Africa, combining innovation and business, and to establish the region as a strategic hub for mobility and the automotive industry across the continent.

“With an innovative BtoBtoC format, EQUIP AUTO Côte d’Ivoire aims to become the structuring meeting point for mobility in West Africa. The launch of EQUIP AUTO Côte d’Ivoire marks a major milestone in the international development of the brand,” he said in his presentation.

Speaking on what the event offers, he said it will create a strategic meeting hub for industry professionals, including manufacturers, distributors, repairers, fleet operators and public stakeholders, and provide privileged access to innovations, technologies and solutions tailored to West African market realities.

Additionally, he said, the event will stimulate regional trade and foster cross-border partnerships; support the modernisation of infrastructure, distribution networks and professional practices, and facilitate the local and regional establishment of international players by easing access to West African markets.

On why brands should exhibit at EQUIP AUTO Côte d’Ivoire 2026, a strategic first edition at the heart of a fast-growing market and a structuring event for manufacturers and key industry players, he said the show offers a broad positioning, from passenger cars to LCV, HGV, transport, logistics, agriculture, public works and infrastructure.

The Interlinks Auto boss explained that Cote d’Ivoire was chosen for the maiden edition of the show considering its political stability and strong governance, as well as infrastructure and regional attractiveness.

According to him, Cote d’Ivoire has witnessed strengthened executive power following the 2025 elections, and also boasts of institutional stability favourable to investment, and plays an active role within ECOWAS.

The French-speaking West African country has also recorded major investments in construction, transport and energy; harbours the Port of Abidjan, a leading port hub in West Africa, while its capital city is an economic capital and strategic logistics platform, and a natural gateway to West Africa, he said.

He added that the country has maintained a strong macroeconomic momentum, with a growth rate of 6.5 per cent as of 2024, driven by agriculture, agribusiness, infrastructure and services.

The Ivorian Ambassador to Nigeria His Excellency Ambassador Kalilou TRAORÉ was represented at the press conference by Dr. Kaslime KOUASSI.