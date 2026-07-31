UNIZIK Appoints Adaoma Igwedibia as Deputy Director of Advancement Board

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, has appointed Prof. Adaoma Igwedibia, a reverend sister, as the Deputy Director of the University’s Advancement Board.

The appointment, approved by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ugochukwu Bond Anyaehie, will take effect from August 1, 2026, according to a letter signed by the Registrar, Dr. Chinenye Gloria Okeke.

A distinguished academic and administrator, Prof. Igwedibia is a Professor of Literary Pragmatics and Gender Studies in the Department of English Language and Literature, Faculty of Arts, UNIZIK. She previously served as Head of the Department of English Language and Literature and is widely recognised for her contributions to teaching, research and university administration.

She served as Deputy Director of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), where she contributed to the implementation of policies and programmes aimed at strengthening learning at the university.

She is also a member of the governing councils of several tertiary institutions, including the European University of Nigeria and the Transatlantic University of Medicine, Umuchukwu, Anambra State.

The university expressed confidence that her extensive experience in academia, institutional governance and educational development would strengthen the activities of the Advancement Board and support the institution’s drive towards greater excellence.

The appointment letter conveyed the Vice-Chancellor’s congratulations and best wishes, expressing confidence that Rev. Sr. Prof. Igwedibia would make significant contributions to the advancement of the university in her new role.

The Advancement Board is expected to play a strategic role in promoting institutional development through resource mobilisation, alumni engagement, strategic partnerships, endowment initiatives and other programmes designed to enhance the university’s academic standing and long-term sustainability.