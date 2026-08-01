Tribute to Our Beloved Mother, Lorrato Nwakaego Agbo 

Malachy Uchenna Agbo

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Dear Mum,

There are moments in life when words become too small to carry the weight of the heart. Since that heartbreaking day of May 8, 2026, we have searched for the right words to express the depth of our sorrow, yet none seem adequate. Your passing has left an emptiness no one can fill, a silence where your comforting voice once echoed, and a void in our lives that will forever bear the imprint of your love.

You were not just our mother; you were our first teacher, our trusted adviser, our tireless encourager, our greatest prayer warrior, and our safest refuge. Your love was unconditional, your sacrifices immeasurable, and your devotion to your family unwavering. You gave so much of yourself so that we could become the people we are today, asking for little in return except that we live lives of integrity, faith, and compassion.

Mum, your life was a beautiful testimony of humility, selflessness, resilience, and steadfast faith in God. Through every season of joy and every storm of hardship, you remained steadfast, trusting in God’s grace and inspiring everyone around you with your quiet strength. You carried life’s burdens with remarkable courage, never allowing difficulties to rob you of your hope or your smile.

Your home was more than a house. It was a sanctuary of love, warmth, generosity, and acceptance. Your doors were always open to family, friends, neighbours, and even strangers. Your hands were constantly busy serving others, and your heart was large enough to embrace everyone who crossed your path. Countless lives were touched by your kindness, compassion, and generosity, and many will forever remember you as a woman who lived not for herself but for others.

You taught us lessons no classroom could ever teach. You instilled in us the dignity of honest labour, the importance of kindness, the value of humility, and the strength that comes from unwavering faith in God. You believed deeply in forgiveness and never encouraged bitterness or resentment. Although you never hesitated to correct us when we went astray, your discipline always flowed from genuine love. You sought not to condemn us but to shape our character and guide us onto the right path.

You were also a woman of conviction who never compromised the truth. You spoke boldly on matters of principle, regardless of the consequences. You never sugar-coated your words simply to please others. What mattered most to you was justice, fairness, and doing what was right.

You prayed for us tirelessly. Long before we understood the power of prayer, you were already interceding for us before God. You lifted us when we were weak, comforted us when we were broken, encouraged us when we felt defeated, and celebrated every milestone in our lives with a joy that often surpassed our own. Our victories were your victories, and our burdens became yours. Such was the depth of a mother’s love.

Even in the face of recurring illness, you never surrendered your joy. Though medications became your daily companions and physical pain often tested your strength, you refused to allow sickness to define your life or diminish your happiness. You continued to smile, to care, to encourage, to pray, and to love with every ounce of strength you had. Your resilience remains one of your greatest legacies, teaching us that true strength is not found in the absence of suffering but in the courage to rise above it with faith and dignity.

Today, our hearts overflow with grief because we already miss your gentle presence. We miss your reassuring words, your warm embrace, your wise counsel, your laughter, and the comforting prayers that covered us every day. Yet, even in our sorrow, we find peace in knowing that your life was beautifully lived. You fulfilled your purpose with grace and honour, leaving footprints that time can never erase.

We thank Almighty God for the priceless privilege of calling you our mother. We are grateful for every lesson you taught us, every sacrifice you made, every prayer you offered, and every act of love you so generously shared. Above all, we thank God for the enduring legacy of faith, love, unity, and compassion that you planted within our family; legacy that will continue to flourish through generations yet unborn.

Although death has separated us physically, it can never erase the bond of love that unites us. Your voice may now be silent, but your wisdom continues to speak. Your hands may rest, but the seeds of goodness you planted continue to bear fruit. Your footsteps may no longer echo through our home, but your spirit lives on in every value you instilled, every life you touched, and every cherished memory we hold dear.

As we bid you farewell, we entrust you into the loving hands of the Almighty God whom you served so faithfully throughout your life. We pray that He welcomes you into His eternal kingdom, where there is no more pain, sickness, or sorrow. May the angels receive you with songs of joy, may the saints welcome you into everlasting peace, and may perpetual light shine upon you forever.

Rest peacefully, our beloved Mum. You will forever be remembered by your children, grandchildren, and the entire Agbo family.

Malachy Agbo is the Enugu State Commissioner for Information and Communication