 NCAA: Why 75-year-old Pilot, 70-year-old Co-pilot Flew Aircraft that Landed on Delta Road

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has disclosed that the pilot and co-pilot, who flew the private aircraft with registration number N989BC, which landed on a road in the Ogwashi-Uku area of Delta State, were 75-year-old and 70-year-old, respectively, because they operated under United States aviation regulations that did not consider them as overaged under the applicable rules.

Director of Operations, Licensing and Training at the NCAA, Capt. Don Spiff said both pilots held American licences, and neither was considered overaged as the aircraft was also American-registered.

Speaking during a television interview, Spiff, however, said that while the current age limit for commercial pilots in Nigeria was 65, the country’s regulations were under review.

He also faulted the pilot’s decision to take off from the road after the incident, saying the action was unauthorised.

He said, “Before I say anything, I must remind you that investigations have already started on this incident. So, I must not preempt anything. However, I can tell you for sure that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Board, or NSIB, which is mandated to investigate serious incidents and accidents, is already on it.

“If they determine that it is not a serious incident, then they will hand it over to the NCAA. The pilots who flew that airplane have American licences. The pilot is 75. The co-pilot is 70. The pilot is not over-aged in America. The standards in Nigeria are slightly different from those in America. This airplane is American-registered, with a November registration. The pilots who flew it hold American licenses. They operate in America. They have different parts. They call them the condition of regulations. They are operating under what they call Section 14. And not only was Section 14, but also this aircraft was operated under Section 14.”

On what the rule in Nigeria says, he said, “In Nigeria, it is 65. Once you are 65, you stop flying commercials. But we are also reviewing our regulations. Aviation is a very dynamic field; it is not static. It is not stationary. It is an improvement, a modification every day. Nigeria itself is looking into it. It is in the Civil Aviation Act. It has yet to be implemented that, after 65, a Nigerian pilot can fly privately, not commercially, as long as he passes his first-class medical check-up.

“But these guys are not flying with Nigerian licenses. The owners of this aircraft will eventually be revealed when the investigation gets there. But the operator of this aircraft could be different from the owner.

“But the operator is VMO Aero. It is a Nigerian company, but this aircraft is American-registered, and because it’s American-registered, the pilots hold American FAA licences and operate under parts 91 and 135 of the FAA regulations.

“It is not a breach. This airplane had a flight plan filed from Lagos to Asaba. That was his destination. He did go to Asaba and made an approach in Asaba. He could not land. He did a go-around. How he ended up landing on a strip or a road, a newly constructed road, only the pilot and his God could determine. During the investigation, it would become clear whether there were any ulterior motives.

“For him to have taken off, it was not allowed because he did not obtain any clearance for takeoff. He did a kamikaze (suicide mission) action. There will be penalties. So far, the NCAA has suspended its commercial certificate, which is called a PNCF.”

Asked about the safety of Nigerian airspace, he said, “I must say at this point that for one incident to have happened in so many months and years, one should not question the safety of Nigerian airspace.” The Nigerian airspace is very safe. This was an isolated incident.