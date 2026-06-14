Nigeria May Face Spike in TB Cases Due to Inadequate Drugs, Diagnostics, Says NEPWHAN

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Network of People Living With HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN) has raised the alarm over potential increase in tuberculosis cases in the country due to the non-availability of commodities for treatment and diagnostics of the disease.

With Nigeria carrying one of the highest TB burdens globally, it said the current shortage of TB medicines, diagnostics and related commodities presents a major public health emergency that threatens the lives of thousands of Nigerians, particularly those living with HIV among whom are also affected by TB.

The National Coordinator of NEPWHAN, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, said that data as at the end of the first quarter this year showed that 64.2 per cent of monitored facilities reported stock-outs of at least one essential TB commodity, especially TB medicines, diagnostics, and related commodities

“NEPWHAN expresses deep concern and outrage over the ongoing stock-out of critical TB commodities across the country and the continued failure of government to adequately finance programmes, procure essential TB commodities and fulfil its counterpart funding commitments to the national TB response,” he said

Ibrahim said that out of the 43 per cent (921) of patients interviewed by NEPWHAN said they were being asked to return essential TB commodities across monitored health facilities.

He also said that 52.2 percent of facilities reported shortages of GeneXpert cartridges and sputum collection materials.

The national coordinator said that the findings of the group also showed that TB commodity shortage was already affecting service delivery and patient outcomes.

“For people living with HIV wio remain at significantly higher risk of developing TB interruptions in TB diagnosis and treatment, substantially increase morbidity and mortality while undermining national HIV epidemic control efforts.”

Ibrahim said that NEPWHAN is calling on the federal government to immediately declare the TB commodity stock-out situation a public health priority and emergency requiring urgent intervention.

The group also demanded the release of adequate funds without delay for the procurement and distribution of essential TB medicines, diagnostics, laboratory commodities, and other critical supplies.

In addition, NEPWHAN urged the government to fulfill all outstanding counterpart funding commitments to TB programmes and establish sustainable domestic financing mechanisms for TB prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care.

It said that the government should strengthen procurement and supply chain systems to prevent future stock-outs and ensure uninterrupted access to life-saving TB services nationwide.

On his part, representative of the AIDS Health Foundation, Steven Aborishade, advocated the creation of Special Fund TB so as to avoid reversal of previous gains achieved by Nigeria in arresting the spread of HIV and Tuberculosis.

After Tinubu’s Intervention, Ijaw, Itsekiri Reach Deal on Warri Federal Constituency II

Representatives of the Ijaw and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities in Delta State have agreed on a power-sharing arrangement for the proposed Warri Federal Constituency II, following President Bola Tinubu’s intervention to resolve the lingering dispute over electoral ward delineation in the area.

The agreement was reached on Friday after a meeting convened at the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja.

The meeting followed an earlier engagement between President Tinubu and representatives of the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo ethnic groups from Warri Federal Constituency at the Presidential Villa on June 11.

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, also attended the meeting.

According to the resolution signed by representatives of the Ijaw and Itsekiri groups and witnessed by stakeholders, the parties agreed on a rotational arrangement for the House of Representatives’ seat in the proposed Warri Federal Constituency II.

Under the agreement, the House of Representatives’ seat will rotate between the Ijaw and Itsekiri ethnic groups, with the Ijaw nationality taking the first turn for two consecutive terms before the seat shifts to the Itsekiri for a similar tenure.

The meeting at the NSA’s office, which lasted about two hours, was chaired by Ribadu and attended by the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi.

The power-sharing deal is expected to ease tensions arising from the ward delineation exercise proposed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which had sparked disagreements among ethnic groups in the Warri area.

President Tinubu had directed two representatives from each of the three ethnic nationalities to meet under the supervision of the Federal Government to consolidate the gains of the June 11 meeting and find a mutually acceptable framework for political representation in the proposed constituency.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Ijaw nationality by former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro, and Dr. Eric Omare. In contrast, Sir A.S. Mene and Chief Robinson Ariyo signed for the Itsekiri nationality.

Ribadu signed on behalf of the federal government, while Olorogun Victor Okumagba and Chief Westham Adehor witnessed the signing of the agreement.

The resolution is seen as a breakthrough in efforts to maintain peace and foster political inclusiveness among the ethnic groups in the Warri area ahead of future electoral contests.