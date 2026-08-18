Defence Minister: U.S. Military Technology Is Bolstering Ongoing Operational Success Against Insurgency, Terrorism, Banditry 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has emphasised the vital role of U.S. military technology, including advanced drone capabilities and satellite intelligence, in bolstering ongoing operational success against insurgency, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other emerging security threats.

The minister, who stated this during a visit to the Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Ambassador Kayode Are, at the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, D.C., also highlighted Nigeria’s policy of diversifying its international defence partnerships while maintaining strong traditional alliances.

He assured the ambassador that all strategic engagements are conducted with complete fidelity to Nigeria’s national sovereignty.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Defence, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the strategic engagement focused on consolidating the longstanding bilateral defence alliance between Nigeria and the United States, particularly in the areas of counter-terrorism operations and the modernisation of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Welcoming the minister to the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, D.C., Ambassador Are commended the ongoing security sector reforms under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Are reaffirmed the embassy’s commitment to facilitating the necessary diplomatic channels to enhance technical training, intelligence sharing, and equipment support for the military.

The discussion also addressed the evolving geopolitical and security environment in the Sahel, underscoring the urgent need for collaborative regional security frameworks to effectively counter extremist threats.

General Musa subsequently inspected the Embassy’s Defence Section, where he praised the efforts of the Defence Attaché, Air Commodore Valentine Oreaki, and his staff.

He encouraged the personnel to maintain high standards of professionalism, discipline, and dedication in the execution of their duties for the Armed Forces and the nation.

The visit rounds off a series of week-long activities in which the minister participated as a member of a high-level delegation of the Federal Government, led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to Washington, D.C.

