ITF Begins Nationwide Certification Exams for Artisans Under SUPA Programme

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has launched a nationwide certification examination for Nigerian artisans under the Skill Up Artisans (SUPA) programme one of the flagship initiatives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at upgrading the country’s technical workforce to global standards.

The examination, supervised by Alberk QA Technic of Turkey, commenced on Monday across 28 centres in 27 states, marking the largest artisan certification exercise ever undertaken in Nigeria.

A total of 7,795 artisans were enrolled for the certification, with ITF investing ₦587 million to facilitate the process. Candidates were drawn from states including Ogun, Osun, Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, Niger, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Benue, Kaduna and Kano.

Participants are being examined in 12 trade areas, including Sewing and Cutting, Plumbing & Pipe Fitting, Tiling, Masonry. Welding and Fabrication, Auto Mechanics, Scaffolding, Embroidery, Designing as well as Painting and Decoration, Electrical Installation, Carpentry and Joinery.

Speaking at the ITF Centre of Excellence in Jos, Director-General Dr. Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun said the SUPA programme is designed to eliminate quackery, enhance professionalism, and ensure Nigerian artisans can compete globally.

He noted that the current exercise follows a successful pilot held in Abuja months earlier, adding that more batches will follow. “We promised Nigerians a bouquet of certifications. Beyond Alberk QA Technic, we have Procore, DQA, City & Guilds coming in. These certifications do not come cheap, but the President is doing this for free,” he said.

Dr. Ogun emphasised that artisans will receive both international certifications and Nigeria’s NSQF qualification, giving them combined credentials recognised globally.

The DG highlighted that Nigeria’s artisan sector suffers from widespread quackery, making it difficult to identify genuine professionals.

The SUPA programme includes rigorous screening to ensure only practicing artisans participate.

He added that ITF is also building a pipeline of future artisans through its Hands-On Trade Programme for secondary school students, which will run in all six geopolitical zones.

Under this dual-education model. Students attend regular school until 1:30 p.m.They resume hands-on training at ITF facilities from 4 p.m. and undergo 13 hours of weekly practical training which will earn them international certifications at JSS2 and SS2.

Dr. Ogun said the initiative will ensure Nigerian youths graduate with WAEC, City & Guilds, and NSQF certifications, making them employable even before entering university.

The DG reiterated that the SUPA programme is a direct intervention of the Federal Government to reduce unemployment, curb reliance on foreign artisans, and empower Nigerians with globally competitive skills.

“Artisans from smaller countries come here empty-handed and become millionaires within two years. We must scale up our own artisans. That is what the President is saying,” he noted.

He assured artisans who were not included in the first batch that more phases are coming.