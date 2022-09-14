FCTA Commences Construction of Solar Traffic Lights at 98 Intersections

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has flagged off the construction of solar traffic light control signals in 98 major intersections within the territory.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, yesterday said at the start of the project at Wuye District that the wireless light would ensure ease of traffic and orderliness on Abuja roads, and give the impetus to the drive towards the transformation of Abuja into a world-class city.

The project is part of the donor project provided by China for the immense benefit of FCT residents.

The minister, who was represented by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, noted that the project would also boost efforts of managing energy consumption needs as the traffic control signals will utilise wireless LED energy saving illumination.

He expressed hope that upon completion, the project would accentuate efforts by the FCTA to achieving an efficient traffic management system in the federal capital.

The FCTA initiated the project in 2012, during the 4th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, (FOCAC) when the Chinese Government assented to the request to help the federal government construct solar powered wireless traffic control signals at 74 intersections in Abuja.

The project will be energy efficient, particularly in the face of rising cost of gas in the global market.

In his remarks, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jian Chun, reiterated the commitment of the Chinese Government to support the effort of the Nigerian Government at all levels to keep developing infrastructure to boost socio-economic activities.

The project, which is part of Chinese Aid Initiative to boost its relationship with Nigeria, aims at further build harmony in the society as it is critical to governing the people.

The ambassador said the Nigeria and China trade relationship is now number one in Africa, which the Chinese said he intends to strengthen.