  • Monday, 12th September, 2022

Kogi Monarch Vows to Arrest, Prosecute Encroachers of  Royal Forest

Nigeria | 37 mins ago


Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Worried by the indiscriminate encroachment of the sacred land, the Traditional Ruler, Onu-Egume and Okura District Head, HRH Etila Ajeka, has vowed to sanction any one encroaching and trespassing  into Egbe (Royal ) forest, noting that  henceforth  trespassers would be  liable to arrest and possible prosecution in the community.

The monarch disclosed this in a communique issued at the end of  the  traditional ruler’s meeting with stakeholders, security operatives, and the national body of Egume Ome Descendants’ Union (EODU), over the drastic encroachment on the Egbe-Egume Forest held at Onu-Egume’s palace in Dekina Local Government Area, Kogi State.

The communique was signed by the Onu Egume and District head of Okura, HRH Etila Ajeka; The National President of Egume Ome Descendants’ Union, Mr. Mohammed Lawal Ibrahim; the Chairman Security Committee, Hon. Gowon Omale; the Home Branch Chairman, Mr. Samuel Idachaba and other traditional rulers.

The forum frowned at the disgusting encroachment into Egbe Forest, the royal cemetery hosting late royal fathers and condemned the action in its entirety.

The royal father has forbidden everyone from hunting, farming, fetching of firewood and other activities within the forest as they are hereby prohibited.

The forum, which mandated the stakeholders to mobilise for the fencing and afforestation of the royal forest, stressed that the forest should be free from viruses of reproach, ridicule and insults, adding “that the efforts towards reclaiming the areas encroached upon should be treated as expedient and imperative.”

The communique further stressed the need for proper demarcation of the Egbe Forest, revived and developed to meet international forest standard.

It said “that the state security, community vigilante service, the hunters, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigeria Police Force should be duly informed for necessary steps to secure the royal Forest from further encroachment.”

