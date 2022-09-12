Cleric Rekindles Hope for Better Nigeria as Igbinedion Marks 88 Years

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin



The President, Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Isreal Akanji, has urged Nigerians to be hopeful and make positive utterances about the nation, saying as Jesus Christ lives, all shall be well with Nigeria.

Rev. Akanji gave the admonition in Benin City, capital of Edo State yesterday at an Interdenominational service held to mark the 88 birthday of Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin kingdom.

The Baptist Convention president, who gave his sermon on the birthday celebration theme: “Because He Lives” noted that though the country is presently bedeviled with all sorts of terrorism including banditry, but because Jesus Christ lives, all shall be well with Nigeria.

He added: “In Nigeria, in a time we are facing so much insecurity, in a country that is so much blessed and yet the people of the country are suffering.

“What has God not given to us, good rainfall; good vegetation; we can plant and eat anywhere; we plant throughout the year. Nigeria is blessed but look at the degree of insecurity; look at the way human beings are being killed.” “

Terrorism, banditry, all kind of evil going on in in this country.

“But I want to tell us that, this theme ‘Because He lives’ must therefore turn all of us from being doubtful to being hopefully of our nation; and be more stronger people. stop confessing the negativity and be pronouncing positive things about this nation.

“Because Jesus lives, he is continuous interceding for us as a nation. This celebration is good news to all Nigerians, to every family, to every individual that because he lives, tomorrow will be better today.”