NEPC Partners NOA to Boost Non-Oil Export Drive



James Emejo in Abuja

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has established a partnership with National Orientation Agency (NOA) to further create awareness for the former’s Export4Survival campaign across the 36 States of the federation.

The move is part of the council’s strategic collaboration to promote the export of Made-in-Nigerian products and thereby increase foreign exchange earnings for the country.



The Executive Director/Chief Executive, NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, who led a team of the management to the NOA, said the partnership was necessitated by the need to seek strategic collaboration with relevant government Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in a bid to rejuvenate the nation’s fragile economy in the wake of dwindling revenue from crude oil.



He pointed out that the Export4Survival initiative represented a patriotic call on all Nigerians to realise the urgency of engaging in non-oil export trade as a viable means of economic growth, poverty alleviation, industrial development and boosting our foreign exchange earnings.



In a statement by Head, Corporate Communications, NEPC, Mr. Ndubueze Okeke, Yakusak said, “We must export our goods and services or perish. That is the only way the country could create jobs, create wealth and ensure a sustainable economy that guarantees prosperity for all Nigerians.”



In his response, however, the Director-General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari, commended the council for initiating the Export4Survival campaign as part of a strategic initiative to increase the awareness of opportunities in the sector and benefits of exporting Nigerian goods and services to the overall growth of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said with 813 offices spread across the country, the NOA was strategically positioned to help the council drive the campaign to the 36 states of the federation as well as the 774 local government areas.

Abari said, “Export4Survival is indeed strategic in finding a solution to the nation’s fragile economy. It is the only way to regain the value of the Naira as it will create wealth and job opportunities for all Nigerians.”

