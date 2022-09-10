ARB Inspires with Soulful Sound

Tosin Clegg

Building a unique music brand with inspiring, relatable and soulful sound is one thing that excites ARB, a contemporary music band, as they continue to register their name and songs on the minds and lips of many following their career.

To them, it is not about making music, it is more about making impact and touching lives with their songs. ARB wants the world to be a better place with their music. The group, made up of Anthony Osunde (DrT), Odenose Dele-Damisa (OD) and Ifeoluwa Adedeji (Ifektive), has continued to entertain music lovers across the globe.

Speaking about their rise and exploits, the group in a recent interactive session in Lagos, the band revealed it is constantly inspired by the huge love they receive from fans, and this means they have to stay on their toes as they share their God-given talents with the world.

They described their brand of music as Afro soul and Afro pop, saying they love to mirror societal challenges while they also pay attention to the fun part of their job.

From playing at school gigs and church, to the big stage where they now work with top music artistes and music producers, they unveiled a new music collaboration with Goya Menor and famous producer, Hit Sound, describing the experience as amazing.

The band also talked about their next music video and indicated that comedian, Bovi is supporting the video.