Five Killed as Robbers Attack Three  Banks in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



No fewer than five persons have allegedly been killed by the dare devil robbers who attacked three commercial banks in Ankpa, Kogi State.

The robbery incidents occurred simultaneously at about 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday’s afternoon.

Sources told THISDAY that the hoodlums stormed the town with dangerous weapons to carry the dastardly acts.

It was gathered that at least two females and three other persons were killed and one of them was said to have been deposited at Grace Hospital while another female, Ummi, was also hit by bullet of the robbers.

The sources, however, hinted that a call was put to the public to come and identify the corpses after the incidents.

The Kogi State Police Command has also confirmed the robbery attacks on the three commercial banks in a press statement issued by the command’s Police Public Relation Officer, Mr. William Ayah, in Lokoja yesterday.

The statement reads: “Consequent upon the robbery attack on the banks in Ankpa simultaneously, the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP. Edward Egbuka, immediately led a team of tactical operatives to the scenes for on-the-spot assessment.

“The police boss has equally ordered the deployment of additional operational assets consisting of operatives of the Police Mobile Force, counter terrorism unit, Quick Response Unit, State Intelligence Bureau in synergy with other security agencies to restore normalcy in the area.

“Meanwhile, the police personnel on duty both at the station and the banks quickly recovered from the sudden attack and gallantly repelled the attackers who were forced to flee, some into nearby bushes, others with their vehicles.

“The hoodlums abandoned three vehicles used for the operation in their haste to escape, some of them with bullet wounds.

“The CP uses this medium to call on the people of Ankpa and its adjoining communities to be on the lookout and report any body seen with bullet wounds to the Police or any other security forces nearest to them.

“The CP assures that the command is committed to working in synergy with other security agencies as well as patriotic stakeholders in the ongoing onslaught against crimes and criminality to make the state a safe and secure place for all and sundry.

“He further tasked the deputy commissioner of police in charge of investigation department (SCID) to commence investigations so as to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the act, trail the hoodlums and apprehend and bring them to book.

“He urges members of the public to go about their lawful businesses as they continue to collaborate with the police and other security agencies with credible and timely information on the activities of criminal elements in their environs.”