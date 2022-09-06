Gunmen Kidnap School Principal in Akwa Ibom





Gunmen have kidnapped Monday Ekoriko, the Principal of Madonna Community Secondary School in the Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The hoodlums reportedly made away with Ekoriko’s SUV car and motorcycle after they stormed the family compound at Udianga Enem in Etim Ekpo LGA on Saturday night.

Narrating the incident, the wife of the victim said the armed men went straight to where her husband was sitting and overpowered him.

According to her, they took over strategic places in the compound and started beating him when he showed resistance. The operation was said to have lasted for about two hours.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, confirmed the incident on yesterday, saying the Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi, has ordered the deployment of a tactical team which the CP himself is supervising and they are closing in on the abductors.