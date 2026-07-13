Obi Urges African Leaders to Create Conditions to Bring Diaspora Talent Home

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, has urged African leaders to create an enabling environment that would encourage professionals in the diaspora to return home and contribute to the continent’s development.

He insisted that good governance and credible elections remained the foundation for sustainable progress.

Obi, in a statement on X, said Africa possessed abundant human capital across the world, particularly in the medical profession, but has yet to fully harness that resource because of poor governance and unfavourable conditions.

Drawing comparisons with China and India, Obi argued that the experiences of both countries demonstrated that deliberate leadership and sound policies could significantly reduce poverty and transform national development.

According to him, China has reduced the proportion of its population living in extreme poverty to less than 10 per cent of Africa’s figure, while India has successfully leveraged the expertise of its diaspora medical professionals to build one of the world’s leading healthcare systems and a thriving medical tourism industry.

Obi said Africa also has thousands of highly skilled doctors and healthcare professionals scattered across the globe whose knowledge and experience could drive similar progress if governments created the right conditions.

“India also demonstrates what is possible. Its diaspora physicians and medical professionals played a significant role in developing a healthcare system that has made India one of the world’s leading destinations for medical tourism.

“Africa has countless brilliant doctors and healthcare professionals across the diaspora who possess the knowledge and experience to help achieve similar progress.

“What remains essential is the creation of an enabling environment that will attract them home.”

The former Anambra State governor also called on Africans living abroad to remain actively involved in promoting democratic values across the continent, stressing that their contributions extend beyond economic remittances.