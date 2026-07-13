Obidient Movement Accuses Keyamo of Publishing ‘Doctored’ Obi’s CCTV Footage

*Says APC persecuting presidential hopeful

Sunday Ehigiator

The Obidient Movement has accused the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, of publishing a “doctored” CCTV footage in a bid to criminalise the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi.

It insisted that the incident was part of what it described as the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) sustained political persecution of the former Anambra State governor.

In a statement by its Media and Communications Directorate, the movement described Keyamo’s release of the airport CCTV footage as “poorly edited propaganda,” alleging that the minister deliberately distorted the video to mislead Nigerians over the circumstances surrounding Obi’s recent airport incident.



“The Obidient Movement has watched with a mixture of disbelief and amusement the latest propaganda piece released by the naturally incompetent Minister of Aviation, Barr. Festus Keyamo.

“In yet another desperate attempt to criminalise our Principal, Mr. Peter Obi, the Minister published a heavily edited CCTV clip riddled with distortions, hoping Nigerians would ignore what was plainly before their eyes.”

The group faulted Keyamo’s claim that Obi’s vehicle was abandoned for 30 minutes before it was clamped, arguing that the timestamps on the minister’s own footage disproved the allegation.

“Mr. Keyamo claims Mr. Obi’s vehicle was left unattended for thirty minutes. His own video destroys that claim. The timestamps show the vehicle arriving at 20:28 and being clamped at approximately 20:34. That is six minutes, not thirty.

“Unable to manufacture thirty minutes from six, the Minister resorted to a clumsy editing trick by zooming into the moving seconds display in an apparent attempt to confuse viewers into believing they were looking at the minute hand. It is astonishing that a serving Minister would rely on such amateur propaganda,” it stated.

According to the movement, the footage also contradicted the minister’s assertion that Obi’s vehicle obstructed the terminal entrance.

“The Minister claimed the vehicle was blocking the terminal entrance. Yet, his own video shows another vehicle pulling up and stopping comfortably behind Mr. Obi’s vehicle without obstruction.

“The footage completely undermines the allegation that the entrance was blocked, and the evidence presented by Mr. Keyamo simply does not support his own narrative,” it said.