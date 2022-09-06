  • Tuesday, 6th September, 2022

Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to Six

Nigeria | 3 mins ago


Rebecca Ejifoma

The death toll in the  collapsed seven-storey building  on Oba Idowu Street in Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, yesterday rose to six.The bodies of two male adults were recovered on Sunday while the remains of four others were found in the debris yesterday   during the search and rescue operation.

The Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development.

Emergency responders on ground include the police, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and others.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.