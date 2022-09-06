Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to Six





Rebecca Ejifoma

The death toll in the collapsed seven-storey building on Oba Idowu Street in Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, yesterday rose to six.The bodies of two male adults were recovered on Sunday while the remains of four others were found in the debris yesterday during the search and rescue operation.

The Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development.

Emergency responders on ground include the police, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and others.