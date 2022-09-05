MAHMOOD’S INITIATIVES TOWARDS CREDIBLE ELECTION 

UMAR SULEIMAN reckons that INEC is doing remarkably well, but still needs the buy-in of other stakeholders for a successful election

When the outcome reflects the wishes of the majority, no gun sounds are heard. No quarrels. No exchange of fisticuffs. When the outcome reflects otherwise, someone must be asking for the head of the Chairman of INEC. But we hardly pause to ask if INEC is empowered infrastructure -wise to contend with all her responsibilities. INEC registers Parties, carries out Voters education, carries out voters’ registration, discharges isolated elections across the country, and is expected to conduct the general election. Elections are often too cumbersome in Nigeria and we expect INEC to deliver 100% without error. How possible? In other climes, there are bodies that are responsible for every aspect of the electoral process. There are bodies responsible for registering voters. There are others for voters’ education, yet another for registering parties, and INEC will be left with lighter responsibility of ensuring the conduct of the real election. In our own case, INEC is responsible for everything, yet the population of their personnel often times becomes inadequate to handle all its assignments. They are expected to recruit ad hoc staff, train them, and ensure that they are able to live up to expectations on election day. The mere fact that they are called ad hoc staff makes the thought sensitive. Their loyalty to the rules of INEC, is often suspect, because they are not full staff of the commission.

INEC deserves every bit of commendation one could shower on it for its latest technology that has added to the credibility of electoral outcomes. The Ekiti and Osun elections have made it possible for a more representative outcome that reflects the wishes and aspirations of the people than all other previous elections. The Bimodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) has come out injecting a new thinking and confidence in the electoral process. The technology has proven to be INEC’s direct response to the endemic system of election rigging by all political parties. The BIVAS has stubbornly proven to be the anti-rigging technology being promoted by Mahmood Yakubu and his lieutenants to checkmate incidences of election manipulations in a feat of desperation by ambitious politicians who are ready to pull down the roof for selfish electoral outcome. INEC, by its leadership posturing, has continued to remain stoic and unbending to the wiles of politicians while also deepening democratic principles that would promote credible election across the country. Mahmood’s approaches are largely unsung, but his destination to leverage on technology as antidote to rigging has become instructive in the last couple of years. When the BIVAS technology was first tested in Delta State during a House of Assembly isolated election, the outcome sent shock waves across the political spectrum. BIVAS exposed the desperation of politicians who often claim to be popular, by the turn of event at that singular election. The initial setbacks of that technology have now been addressed and its increasing therapy against rigging has now made a greater number of people to believe in INEC as a trusted electoral umpire.

To many Nigerians who were unfamiliar with Professor Mahmood Yakubu, he was almost seen like every other INEC chairmen who are fond of doing the bidding of the powers-that-be. Mahmood’s approach and style has proven to be the opposite without ruffling feathers of the powers-that-be. He is not only uncompromising when it comes to rules of engagement, he has deliberately ensured that the independence of the commission remains intact, in order to set the rhythms of electoral participation and officiating right. Mahmood’s stubbornness to details is eternal, his recourse to due process is fundamental, while his understanding of the blackmail resource of politicians is profound. He doesn’t only ensure that the right things are done, he gets insulated in the process of making sure the right decisions are taken. Generally unruffled by situations, he has a heart to listen to all shades of opinion before taking an informed position on issues. Aside from delegating responsibility, his austerity measure in managing the resources of the Commission has been very rewarding. Not given to frivolity, Mahmood is a first class brain who distinguished himself in his previous responsibilities and left huge footprints of achievements. A highly cerebral intellectual with an eye for details, Mahmood loves a good name than illicit riches. It is the reason why he still uses the rickety Nissan SUV bequeathed to him by his predecessor, Attahiru Jega, till date instead of buying ultra-modern SUV that befits his office.

The major challenge that INEC is wont to face is how to manage the deluge of ad hoc staff in the coming elections, coupled with resolving some technical issues associated with its BIVAS technology in the area of power, sincerity of trained handlers of the technology, and ensuring strict compliance to the rules of engagement. The 2023 General election comes with huge challenges, but in the eyes of the Chairman, they are not insurmountable if all hands remain on deck to do the right things at the right time. To a large extent, INEC has discharged and acquitted itself well in terms of its independence and capacity to stand its own under pressure. The Ekiti and Osun elections have become positive reference points in terms of credibility of the process, the only aspect that remains a huge concern to the Commission is vote buying by political parties and their agents. In the last two elections, officials of EFCC tried to make some arrests as a deterrent to the unwholesome practice, but the impact has not fully sunk in. Politicians are becoming more and more desperate on election day through acts of commission and omission in the name of vote-buying and this has become a source of worry for the electoral umpire. Nigeria’s democracy is becoming increasingly monetised by the day because politicians would always want to cut corners. Despite intervention from the operatives of the EFCC, the practice still surfaced in Osun after its initial alert on the Ekiti election.

As a way to promote healthy and result-driven political process in Nigeria, a total overhaul of the system is required and a decentralisation of the activities of INEC would be a good response to shed it from her numerous activities. A body for Voters Education should be established. Another body for Voters Registration should also be established, leaving INEC with the responsibility of managing elections across board. This present approach over-labours INEC thus making her vulnerable to certain unhealthy outcomes. INEC and her staff are products of the same Nigeria society, who are conversant with the challenges facing the country in terms of system dysfunctionality and desperate attempt to undercut the system especially during election periods. Mahmood’s firmness in ensuring that the right things are done, might end up being a lone voice in the wilderness, except there is a deliberate attempt to deepen the narratives of change across the country. There should be stiffer penalties for electoral infractions by politicians. The law must take its course at those times to serve as deterrence to potential law breakers who may want to undermine the electoral process. INEC alone cannot do the job, it requires the buy-in of all to build a culture of compliance to rules and guidelines of INEC and other enabling laws. To get the required outcome, all hands must be on deck in order to conscientise, sensitise and mobilise the electorate towards putting forward the right attitude during and after elections. We must make the BIVAS technology work in order to stimulate credible electoral outcomes. We all must join hands with the Electoral Body to make 2023 not just a reality, but one which will mean a huge improvement on previous positive outcomes.

The beauty of having credible election is one that will rub off on all participants and players in the electoral process. Such credible outcome will elicit greater democratic interest amongst the players, as well as deepen the roots of democracy. Having been in a democracy for 23 unbroken years, the longest in Nigeria’s chequered political trajectory, we cannot afford to undermine processes that will enhance people’s interest in the politics of the nation. What INEC is doing and continue to do, is that of engendering a process that would provide handy answers to nagging questions of election credibility, free and fair electoral conduct, and announcement of results in record time. Despite the role of politicians and political parties in not being able to conclude its assignments of submitting nominees for election at the appointed time, INEC, as a partner in progress has had to contend with the fallout all in the name of sustaining the narrative. In doing so, INEC has been firm and declarative. INEC’s call rests a greater responsibility on the parties to judiciously utilise its time and deliver on the expectations as captured in the Electoral Act. Professor Mahmood, the INEC’s Chairman and his body of National Commissioners deserve our commendation in the way and manner they have engaged the process. With little more pluck, the road to credible electoral conduct in Nigeria would have been fully entrenched.

Suleiman writes from Ilorin, Kwara State