WaterAid, Cocacola Foundation Bring Safe Water to Borno

The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF), has launched an 18-month project targeted at improving access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene services in four communities within and around the Maiduguri Metropolis in Borno State.

The project, titled ‘Strengthening Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Service Delivery in Borno State, Nigeria (S-WASH),’ will be managed by the Global Environment and Technology Foundation (GETF). The intervention aims to reach at least 14,000 people directly in Pompomari, Jiddari Polo, Shehuri, and Goman communities in Borno State, with improved water supply service and hygiene promotion.

A statement by the foundation said the S-WASH project plans to construct and rehabilitate four water schemes and provide handwashing facilities in public locations. The project will work to educate people on hygiene practices for maximizing the health benefits of safe water sources and sanitation facilities and distribute hygiene kits to residents in the target locations and at internally displaced people (IDPs) settlements. The project also aims to support economic empowerment activities for women and youth through WASH-related business opportunities and ensure water quality by strengthening the capacity of community-based management models for operations and maintenance.

In her remarks, Country Director of WaterAid Nigeria, Evelyn Mere said: “Equitable access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene services in Borno State has been severely hampered by the prolonged humanitarian crisis in the region.

“This situation exposes residents, especially women and children, to diverse kinds of risks, including the threat of attack and a higher risk of contracting infectious diseases.

To support the sustainability of the project, the project aims to train local artisans, particularly youth within the community, on maintenance, operations, and minor repairs of water supply schemes. In addition, the project seeks to train about 30 women to operate, manage, and maintain water schemes.