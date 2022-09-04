Tinubu Laments Loss of 51 to Jigawa Flood

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of 51 people who lost their lives in the recent flooding that occurred in Jigawa State, describing it as devastating.

In a statement by his Media Office yesterday, Tinubu said many communities across the state were affected and four local governments were badly hit by the flood caused by heavy rainfall rendering hundreds homeless and killing 51 people.

In a letter he wrote to Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, Tinubu hoped for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

He said: “Particularly saddening is the revelation that the flood claimed 51 precious lives and destroyed valuable properties. Please accept my sympathy and condolences over this sad and unfortunate incident, and the lives lost.

“I note with sadness that the heavy rain caused massive flooding in communities across all the local government areas of the state and badly affected are four local government areas in the state are Gwaram, Birnin-Kudu, Karnaya and Sankara Local Governments.

“While this tragedy will certainly take its toll on us in the number of lost human lives that can never be regained and lost property that may never be fully replenished, this moment calls on us to be strong and courageous to help the victims through this dark period.”

Tinubu prayed that Almighty Allah will comfort the families of those who lost their lives in the flooding, even as the government works to ameliorate the pains of this tragedy on them and on those who lost valuable property.