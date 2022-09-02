Gladys Adurojaiye Share Secrets On Building  a Skin Beauty Brand

Mary Nnah

The level of quacks in the skin beauty industry is fast rising. Many Nigerians who patronise them have looked back in regret because of the eventual damage to their skin.

Now they know that it’s better, in the long run, to engage the services of professionals even though it may cost more.

Despite the proliferation of quack skin beauticians, you still have a few who have positioned themselves as professionals in the industry.

Gladys Adurojaiye, lead formulator, and CEO, Medas Botanics, today, stands tall building a trusted brand in the skin beauty industry in Nigeria.

According to her, Meda Botanics is a natural skincare brand that focuses on enhancing and maintaining the natural complexion of women.

She explained that Meda Botanics has come into the beauty space to make a difference having successfully formulated a wide range of products to help rejuvenate, nourish and keep the skin radiant without bleaching it.

Taking us on a journey of how it all began for her, Adurojaiye notes.

“Medas Botanics started with one goal, that is, to deliver healthy glowing skin to individuals who are conscious of the health of their skin.

I started dreaming of producing plant-based skincare products as far back as 2006. I remember using a product introduced to me by a friend which damaged my skin after about a month of using them. The outcome made me lose self-confidence. I lost my self-esteem and I vowed never to try such again.”

She revealed that the unpleasant experience inspired her search for a skincare brand that’ll just enhance her skin without bleaching it or damaging it. Her search led her to birth her own beauty brand known as Medas Botanics.

Describing the company’s brand offering, the skin expert notes that Medas botanics is a safe and affordable skincare brand for everyone, as her range of products targets beauty-conscious individuals of varying age groups as well as has formulated products for children and adults.

“We have a wide range of skin beauty products, from treatment to maintenance. Some of them include visage glow to help treat acne, Clear glow for people dealing with hyperpigmentation, luscious glow for dry and sensitive skin, sheer glow to main the natural complexion, and skin nutrient made with tomatoes extract for natural complexion among others.”

Beyond profit, the skin expert says her moment of joy are the privileges of creating employment for many young women as well as helping to reduce quacks.