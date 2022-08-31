NCDMB, SON, OGFZA Top 2022 Presidential Enabling Business Compliance List

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has released its 2021/2022 Executive Order 001 (EO1) Compliance Report, with five Nigerian organisations emerging tops.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President, Ease of Doing Business and PEBEC Secretary, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, said that after a careful evaluation, the secretariat arrived at the winners for the period under review.

PEBEC was established in July 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari to remove critical bottlenecks and bureaucratic constraints to doing business in Nigeria. Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo chairs the council.

The overall top performing Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) during the period included the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) which emerged first with 81.48 per cent and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) which came second with 77.38 per cent.

Others were: The Oil & Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) which emerged third with 75.80 per cent, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) which came fourth with 69.04 per cent and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) which emerged 5th with 68.37 per cent.

Oduwole, noted that it was in keeping with its promise to track the ongoing compliance with the executive order on the promotion of transparency and efficiency in the Nigerian business environment and to routinely document the impact of the PEBEC reform agenda.

“On May 18, 2017, the administration issued its first Executive Order, Executive Order 001 (EO1) on Transparency and Efficiency in the Business Environment. The Order is designed to strengthen the implementation of business climate reforms and to deepen collaboration among ministries, departments, and agencies by instituting a systemic change management process for reforms.

“EO1 mandates MDAs to submit monthly reports to the PEBEC Secretariat, the offices of the Head of Service (HoS) of the Federation, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and SERVICOM.

“Over the last five years, the PEBEC has consistently published an EO1 Compliance Report, which presents an empirical analysis of the monthly reports submitted by MDAs,” Oduwole stated.

The statement said that an MDA’s overall performance rating combines scores on efficiency and transparency measures at a ratio of 70 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

According to the statement, the efficiency measures an MDA’s compliance to service delivery timelines as well as compliance with the “default approval and one government directives of the EO1”.

In addition, it stressed that transparency is measured based on the existence of an updated website, an interactive online service portal, a detailed content of services, timelines, costs, statutory requirements, and customer service contact details.

“The latest E01 Compliance Report spans the period from July 2021 to June 2022. The result of the assessment shows that the overall top five performing MDAs during this period are the NCDMB which emerged first at 81.48 per cent.

“ Also on the list are the SON (2nd, 77.38 per cent); OGFZA (3rd, 75.80 per cent); NEPC (4th, 69.04 per cent); and FCCPC (5th, 68.37 per cent).

In releasing the report, Oduwole stated that the 2021/2022 EO1 Compliance Report kept faith with the organisation’s commitment to track EO1 implementation.

“Now in its fifth year, the results from the report demonstrate the need to deepen EO1 compliance across all MDAs as stronger implementation of the order will transform the Nigerian business environment, by delivering significant and measurable impact,” she added.