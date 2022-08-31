With the 2022 Lagos Education Summit, held recently, and designed to provide the opportunity to explore education as a critical tool for economic development, the government said is poised to create a sustainable fit-for-purpose education model. Funmi Ogundare reports

The Lagos State government recently held the 2022 Education Summit, as part of efforts to re-evaluate the state of education through mobilising the needed engagement to deliver learning for sustainable development.



The two-day programme with the theme, ‘Creating A Sustainable Fit-for-Purpose Education Model’, saw various stakeholders deliberating on ‘Future of Education’, Emerging Technologies in Education’, ‘Leveraging Technology for Quality Higher and ‘Teacher Education’.



ln her remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo highlighted some of the objectives of the summit, including learning from best practices and successful education systems in a bid to create a practical roadmap towards the growth of education in the state; building momentum for long term strategies, collaboration and engagement while fostering knowledge exchange, financing and partnership.



She expressed concern about the embarrassing number of out-of-school children in the country, saying that the country should be ready to think critically in order to innovate and solve difficult problems.



She expressed optimism that one day, the state will have people who are competent

bricklayers, project managers and CEOs at the construction site, who are residents of Lagos, and are product of

home-grown, sustainable ‘Fit-for-purpose education system’.



“We want to leave here with practical and implementable solutions that can be used in building the workforce that will

power the Lagos State Economic Development agenda; where we will hire competent Lagosians,” the commissioner said.



Panelists at the summit who emphasised on solution-based perspectives and the need for collaboration between the private and public sector, stressed the need for coding for primary and secondary school pupils. They also said the government should continue to invest in education and have functional computer laboratories in its schools



Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who participated virtually, thanked the ministry of education and its agencies for putting the programme together, while expressing hope that its set objectives would be achieved.



“Education for us, is a must for all,” he said, adding that it is one of the dividends of democracy, one of the tools and legacy the country can bequeath to generations, as well as a cardinal objective of government.



He highlighted the investment his administration has made in the education sector, saying that it is beginning to see success especially in the SSCE result of students.



“We hope that will be sustained and pupils will continue to excel,” he said, adding that the state will make moves to ensure that out-of-school children are back into schools.



In her remarks, the guest lecturer and the Vice-Chancellor, Pan Atlantic University, Prof. Enase Okonedo commended the state government for the initiative, saying that education can transform lives in many ways.



She expressed hope that the programme will not just be a talk-shop but for everyone to take affirmative actions by thinking of how to invest in the future.

“If we recognised the importance of education, then it is something all have to participate in.”



She emphasised on value-based education that will ensure that knowledge is acquired, with morals and characters built, saying that these are the things needed for the growth and development of the nation.



She encouraged decision and policy makers to begin to think of the kind of curriculum that will be fit-for-purpose, which will also put into consideration the students that will be taught, developing the teachers that would be using the curriculum, and bridging the digital divide.

“How does our curriculum attend to some basic skills that employers need? We need to learn by doing and think of how we can use technology for learning and have people who would be globally competitive,” the VC stated.



Speaking with journalists, the Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB), Mr. Wahab Alawiye-King, said its goal is to ensure that the future belongs to everyone as collaboration is key.



“From the solution given by different speakers, it is obvious that we need collaboration to take education to a greater heights. We are talking about fit-for-purpose, an important component is to be able to be able to determine and focus on the goal.”

He said the country needs the kind of education that is designed to meet the challenges of now.



The chairman expressed optimism that stakeholders will key in to the advice and work with it, adding that the programme will not be a talk-shop but one that will have actionable resolution at the end of the day.



He said primary and secondary education are important in determining the tertiary level at the end of the day.