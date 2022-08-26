Navy Champions Use of Music to Foster Unity, Nation Building

Uzoma Mba

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has reiterated its resolve to use music to champion unity and nation building.

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo gave this charge at the Nigerian Navy Music School (NNMS).

He gave the charge at this year’s Nigerian Navy Band Annual Conference themed “Military Music: A Professional Tool for Nation Building” held at Ota, Ogun State.

Gambo who was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Monday Unurhiere, said the aim of the conference was to bring forward ideas that would help enhance the capacity of the school to contribute more to the military and the nation.

He said: “It would be recalled that one of the decisions reached at the fourth edition of the NN Band Conference in 2020 was for the NN to enhance civil-military relations using the NN

Bands as soft power.

Accordingly, we have witnessed increasing participation of the NN Band in military and civilian engagements in recent times.

“I am convinced that these events had massive positive impact on how the NN is perceived and contribute to national development. Consequently, I look forward to consolidating the gains along this direction.

“This conference is yet another opportunity for participants to discuss, share experiences and proffer ways through which military music could further, nation building.

“I therefore enjoin you to stay open minded allow your imaginations to bring innovative ideas that could be logically pursued to enhance your contributions to national prosperity.”

In his welcome address, Director Music, Commander Olalekan Abiodun said the Nigerian Navy Steel Band has been participating in several exhibition in line with recommendations from the previous conference.

biodun added that efforts were ongoing to affiliate the Nigerian Navy School of Music with Lagos State University.

According to him, this year’s conference was designed to provide a dedicated platform to x-ray the art of military music as a professional tool and a key project towards building a greater nation.

“It is my belief that the outcome of this conference would reflect on suggestions and recommendations for measures to further improve on the strive to continue to develop human capacity in the area of music performances in order to enhance nation building.

“It is therefore our intent to tap from reservoir of knowledge and wealth of experience of our seasoned academia, military officers of the music department (serving and retired) and other esteemed stakeholders during the paper presentations and discussions,” he said.

Guest lecturer, Prof Michael Olutayo Olatunji advocated more collaborations between the music corps of military services and the academia.