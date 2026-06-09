Data, Trust and Nigeria’s Most Persistent Telecom Question

Vanessa Obioha

Mobile data depletion remains one of the most persistent frustrations for Nigerian consumers, with many users buying a data bundle only to check their balance a few hours or days later and wonder where it went. For many, the experience is familiar; data often appears to reduce faster than expected, with no immediately clear explanation.

Over time, this recurring concern has evolved into one of the most debated issues in the country’s telecommunications sector, with conversations playing out across social media platforms, customer service channels and public forums.

Subscribers often take to X, Instagram, Facebook and customer service channels to complain about rapidly depleting data bundles, question billing accuracy and demand greater transparency from telecom operators. The complaints cut across networks. Whether the provider is MTN, Airtel, Glo or 9mobile, many consumers continue to ask the same question: where exactly does all the data go?

The concerns have become so widespread that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has repeatedly intervened over the years. In 2023, the regulator convened a Telecom Consumer Parliament dedicated to data depletion, describing it as one of the most prevalent complaints received from telecom subscribers. Since then, the NCC has directed operators to audit their billing systems, encouraged consumers to monitor their usage more closely and introduced measures aimed at improving transparency. The Commission has also stated that independent audits conducted across operators found no evidence of systematic data depletion by telecom providers.

Yet the debate has persisted.

Part of the reason is that the way Nigerians use data has changed dramatically. Activities that once consumed relatively little data now require significantly more bandwidth. High-definition video streaming, video calls, cloud storage, automatic application updates, social media platforms and artificial intelligence tools have become part of everyday digital life.

It is against this backdrop that MTN Nigeria convened consumers, regulators, technology experts and content creators for Data on Trial, a public conversation designed to interrogate one of the industry’s most persistent questions: what really happens to customers’ data?

Held at MTN Plaza, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Saturday, June 6, 2026, the event brought together stakeholders to examine how data is measured, consumed and managed.

The event was moderated by media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and the session featured lawyer and digital content creator Timi Agbaje, technology creator Fisayo Fosudo, digital marketing consultant Pamilerin Adegoke, lifestyle content creator Yemisi Odusanya (popularly known as Sisi Yemmie), and digital creators Peller and Jarvis, among others, who represented the consumers.

Opening the event, Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, acknowledged that questions around data consumption remain one of the most persistent issues in the telecommunications industry.

“Consistently, the discussion in our industry has been around how data is being consumed—specifically, concerns about how quickly it is consumed, what consumed the data, and what exactly users did for their data to disappear so quickly. We thought it was best to actually put ourselves on trial,” he said.

Speaking at the Data on Trial session, Muhammad Kabir Aliyu, Senior AI User Researcher at Tecno, stated that many users are often unaware of the background activities taking place on their devices.

According to him, automatic application updates, cloud backups, push notifications and operating system updates can consume data even when users are not actively browsing. He added that modern smartphones, with higher-resolution screens and richer digital experiences, consume significantly more data than older devices.

“The phones of today are built to give users the best possible experience,” he said, noting that screen resolution, video quality and background processes can all influence how quickly data is consumed.

Throughout the engagement, participants raised questions around data depletion, billing accuracy, network quality, unlimited data offerings, failed downloads, streaming quality and service disruptions. The discussions highlighted the growing complexity of data consumption in a world where devices, applications and digital services are constantly connected.

Transparency emerged as another major theme.

To help customers better understand their usage, MTN showcased its Data Usage Portal, a tool designed to provide visibility into how data is consumed across different applications and services. The company disclosed that the platform had undergone independent validation by KPMG.

Speaking during the session, Collins Onah of KPMG said the firm’s review focused on validating whether the data displayed on the portal aligned with the actual usage recorded by MTN’s charging systems.

According to him, KPMG’s assessment confirmed complete alignment between the information displayed on the portal and the records generated by the charging system.

“Our validation actually confirms perfect alignment between that which is captured on the portal and that which is reflected at the back end,” he said.

Beyond data usage, the conversation also touched on network quality and the challenges affecting service delivery, including fibre cuts, vandalism and infrastructure damage. Representatives of the NCC, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), KPMG and other stakeholders attended the session, underscoring the industry’s continued focus on consumer protection, accountability and service quality.

For Ugonwa Nwoye, Chief Customer Relations and Experience Officer at MTN Nigeria, the engagement was as much about listening as it was about explaining.

“The questions you were asking and the frustrations you feel are real. But I hope that we have been able to explain how a network runs, how we build, how we actually audit our systems, and how we’re held accountable by all our regulators,” she said.

Nwoye also announced plans for additional transparency initiatives, including a customer-facing data portal and a nationwide Data Experiment being developed in partnership with Lagos Business School.

Whether the debate around data consumption will disappear anytime soon remains unlikely. As digital services become increasingly embedded in everyday life, consumers will continue to demand greater transparency, better value and improved service quality from telecom operators.

What initiatives such as Data on Trial demonstrate is that the conversation is gradually shifting from speculation to greater understanding.