Police Rescue Abducted Woman, Arrest Four Suspects in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has rescued a 26-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted in Owo and arrested four suspects in connection with the crime.

THISDAY gathered on Tuesday that the victim, Ogechi John, was forcefully taken away by suspected kidnappers at Gozako Filling Station along the Emure-Akure Expressway on Monday.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abayomi Jimoh, the suspects arrived at the scene with a car without registration number before whisking the woman away to an unknown destination.

He said the incident triggered an immediate response from the police, who joined forces with personnel of the Amotekun Corps, local hunters and vigilante groups to track down the suspects and rescue the victim.

“Upon receipt of the distress report, the Command immediately activated a coordinated response alongside Amotekun, local hunters and vigilantes,” Jimoh said.

He explained that strategic entry and exit points within Owo and neighbouring communities were quickly secured, while patrol and tactical teams were deployed to comb surrounding forests and suspected escape routes.

“The operation yielded results as security operatives discovered the suspected getaway vehicle abandoned in a bush at Ojana area of Owo. Acting on intelligence gathered during the operation, police operatives arrested four suspects who were found in possession of a woman’s motorcycle believed to be linked to the investigation.

The suspects were identified as Friday Shola, 27; Friday Monday, 21; Osho Joseph, 24; and Lawal Mariam.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the abandoned Toyota Camry had allegedly been handed over to a herbalist identified as Lawal Lucky of Idimepe Street, Owo, who is currently on the run.

“Most importantly, sustained operational pressure and intelligence-driven efforts by the police culminated in the successful rescue of the victim. Miss Ogechi John has since been rescued safely and is currently receiving the necessary support while investigators continue to process relevant evidence,” the statement said.