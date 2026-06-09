Lagos to Host Herbert Macaulay’s 80th Death Anniversary

As part of plans for the celebration of the 80th death anniversary of Herbert Macaulay, the late father of Nigerian Nationalism, the Macaulay Heritage Foundation has announced the ‘Spirit of Greatness’ series, a series of events to celebrate the impact of the late nationalist.

Describing Macaulay as a true Nigerian, the series, according to the foundation, is its dedication to advancing the principles of nationalism, cultural pride, and civic responsibility championed by Macaulay.

The foundation said it is planning a year-long monumental sequence to showcase, celebrate and endear the true nature of Nigerians as seen today globally. Supporting its mission, the Lagos State Government has endorsed the ‘Herbert Macaulay Monumenting Programme.’ Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, is expected to lead the start of the monumental project.

Also, the Foundation, alongside the Macaulay family, announced that the various events lined up will capture the theme for the celebration, which is ‘Herbert Macaulay (HM) Ideology: Documenting the True Spirits of Nigeria in the Prism of Lagos.’

According to the spokesperson for the family, Adeola Macaulay, the monumenting programme will start with a thanksgiving service at The Cathedral Church of Christ in Marina on Sunday, June 28. A banquet/dinner at the Naval Dockyard, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, will follow, with dignitaries from the diaspora alongside State and Federal Government attending.

The foundation will unveil other events planned for the Spirit of Greatness series, with an arts, painting, essay competition and exhibition at J.K Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, and a Cultural Night of Songs on Yoruba Perspectives at the Freedom Park. There will also be a Press Colloquium at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos.

Macaulay added that the year-long plan is important to continually engage the different spirits displayed by Nigerians and especially Lagosians globally.