Excellence One UK, Others Named Awardees For Global Peace and Humanitarian Award

Mary Nnah

As the world marks the 2022 United Nation International Humanitarian Day, focusing on the theme, bringing together partners from across the humanitarian system to advocate for the survival, well-being and dignity of people affected by crises

Excellence One Uk, Centre for Grassroot Development, Soccer for Peace Foundation and o.ther international civil society organisations have released names of shortlisted individuals and organisations for the 2022 prestigious Global Peace and Humanitarian Award.

This was made known to newsmen yesterday at a press conference held in Abuja, commemorating the 2022 United Nations International Humanitarian Day. The African representative for the Global Awards Amb. Ozuem Esiri said that the Award is presented to individuals and organizations who consistently promote peace and humanitarian services in their communities, regions and around the world. Also to those who have made significant contributions in Peace building, human development, refugee assistance, gender equality, sustainable economic development, healthcare and education.

Amongst these outstanding individuals and organisations currently nominated for the prestigious Award in Nigeria, Africa and across the globe include DG. Omotunde Lawason, RT.Hon. Dogara Yakubu, Distinguished Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, Amb. Arthur Matti ( Switzerlind) Tamara Loriinez ( Canada) Mert Korur (Turkey), Sandra Dias ( Brazil ) Josephine Ojimbo (Kenya), Jiro Kawatsuma (Japan) Lesya Dzhadan ( Ukraine ) Namrata Suri ( India ), Sun of Hope Foundation, Chris Bamidele Foundation , Hope Interactive, AFRIDEV Foundation, and Pivot 2 Peace Foundation Canada.

He further stated that the 4th edition of Global PH Awards ceremony will complement the efforts of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and other humanitarian partners to highlight the immediate human cost of climate crisis by pressuring world leaders to take meaningful climate action for the world’s most vulnerable people and the urgent need to build a culture of peace and unity. Members of the Award committee also call on every individual to take responsibility in building a culture of peace and to promote friendship and unity on various levels in the society.

Ozuem further stated that as part of their efforts in support of the United Nations International Peace Day , the committee will continue to work with partners and other organisations to dismantle the structures that entrench racism in the society

“We join others to support movements for equality and human rights everywhere. We speak out against hate speech – both offline and online. We will promote anti-racism through education and reparatory justice.”

With “The 2022 theme for the International Day of Peace is “End racism. Build peace.” We will join the efforts of the United Nations to work towards a world free of racism and racial discrimination. A world where compassion and empathy overcome suspicion and hatred. A world that we can truly be proud of” he said.

He disclosed that a part of the event will be marching grant for women empowerment and peace projects for various organisations.