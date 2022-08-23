Lagos State Targets 40% Self-Sufficiency in Food Production by 2025

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Agriculture, Dr. Rotimi Fashola, has declared that the state government is planning to achieve 40 per cent self-sufficiency in food production by 2025.

Fashola stated that the move is apt considering the incessant security challenges faced by farmers up north, pointing out the need to reduce its dependence on other states to meet its food demands.

He stated this on the sidelines of the Year 2023 Budget Consultative Forum for the Lagos division.

In his words: “The roadmap for the year for agriculture principally is that by 2025, 40 per cent of our consumption should be coming from the state. In other words, we have a reduction in our dependency on the northern part or other parts of the country, as food security in Lagos state is of paramount importance to us.”

He, however, stated that the state government has covered over 70 per cent of its budgetary activity and expressed confidence that before the end of the year, it would achieve close to 95 per cent of its target.

According to him, the state is at its latter phase of most of what it had proposed to achieve, particularly the Imota Rice Mill, which he said would roll out rice before the end of the year.

“The cost of a bag of rice is almost hitting N30000, but by time we rollout, we would be bringing down the price gradually. It is not going to be a drastic cut down, but a gradual cut down in the cost per bag,” he said.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser on Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Adebayo Sodade, said that the state is continually providing employment in the agricultural sector working with the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) to create over 5000 jobs.

He also stated that the Imota Rice Mill would be completed before the end of the year and would create more than 4000 jobs directly and indirectly.