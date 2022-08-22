2023: I have  Experience to Lead Kano People, Says Gawuna

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Deputy Governor and All Progressives Congress Gubernatorial Candidate, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has said that he possesses the requisite experience to govern Kano State.

Appearing on the Nigerian Television Authority’s programme “Political Update” over the weekend, he explained that as someone who served in three administrations as a two-term former local government chairman, three times former commissioner of agriculture and currently the deputy governor of the state, that has given him the edge of quality above other aspirants.

“Kano people are there to judge because they know which candidate has the credibility and capacity to lead them, with their support we are going to win the election.

“Our current administration has done a lot of visible and laudable projects and services in its effort to develop the state.”

Gawuna further said that the division in other political parties is an advantage to them. “

“We the APC are intact and united. Those moving into our party are people who believe in the ideals and principles of the APC because we have selected the best candidates. They will contribute a lot to ensure our success and victory during the elections but those that defected from us are doing because of ambition to contest following their loss in the party’s primary election he said.”