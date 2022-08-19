Stockbrokers to Set New Agenda on Agriculture, Economic Development 

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), has concluded arrangements to hold its 26th Annual Stockbrokers’ Conference where topical issues in the financial market and the economy in general shall be the main focus.

This year’s Conference, with the theme: “Capital Market and Agricultural Development in Nigeria: Issues and the way forward,” scheduled to hold in Benin City will be declared open by the Executive Governor of Edo State, who is also a Chartered Stockbroker.

In a statement from the Institute, the Conference theme was carefully chosen to provide a platform to enable experts to advise the federal government on how it can leverage the commodities market to grow the nation’s Gross Domestic Product ( GDP) into a double digit, provide food security, guarantee employment, eliminate banditry and terrorism etc.

“The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) says agriculture is the foundation of the Nigerian economy, employing about 35% of the country’s population. The sector also contributes approximately a quarter of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) despite the presence of crude oil. Consequently, agriculture is a sector that has been of topmost priority to the Nigerian capital market. Two companies in the agricultural sector, Okomu Oil Palm Co PLC and Presco PLC , have ranked among the highest price gainers on the NGX in recent time.

“ It is on this basis that the 2022 Annual Stockbrokers Conference beams its searchlight on agriculture, exploring the nexus between the sector and the capital market as drivers of employment and economic growth, and proffering effective strategies to restore Nigeria to the path of double-digit growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP)through agricultural development”, according to the statement.